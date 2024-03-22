New $126 Million CHI Memorial Hospital On Battlefield Parkway Breaks Ground After 8 Years Of Planning

A new $126 million CHI Memorial hospital on Battlefield Parkway, that has been in the works for eight years, is finally set to become a reality, officials said at a groundbreaking on Friday morning.

Andrew McGill, senior vice president for strategy and business development, said it is due to be completed by December of 2025.

He said the funding for the hospital is receiving a boost from a special $1.5 million federal appropriation arranged by Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff. He had planned to attend the groundbreaking, but was delayed by votes in Washington. However, he sent a video that was shown on a large screen.

The hospital will include 64 inpatient beds as well as surgery suites, an Intensive Care Unit and a full-service emergency room.

It will be allied with the Skillern Cancer Center at the Glenwood campus.

Officials said patients are under added stress when they have to travel long distances for treatment and go to strange surroundings.

Mr. McGill said, “CHI Memorial has been committed to this community for nearly 25 years. Bringing more services to a convenient, patient-friendly campus that is close to a major interstate and in the epicenter of local commercial and residential growth will provide greater access to comprehensive healthcare.”

Officials paid tribute to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth who started the hospital in the 1940s.

A "blessing of the grounds" ceremony was held.

Janelle Reilly, market CEO, CHI Memorial, said, “About one fourth of the people we care for live in North Georgia. The new hospital will provide expanded access and more vital services closer to home for the residents of North Georgia.”

Officials earlier said a bond issue from Catoosa County will support the funding for the new hospital, which is at 4700 Battlefield Parkway just inside the Ringgold city limits.

A local philanthropic campaign and capital funding from CommonSpirit Health was also part of the fundraising.

At the site now is CHI Memorial Parkway, a multi-story medical office building that also houses CHI Memorial Imaging Services and the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center. CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Institute - Parkway offers radiation treatment. Both buildings will remain open and available to patients during construction of the new hospital.

CHI Memorial currently operates CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia at the former Hutcheson Hospital in Fort Oglethorpe. It provides 24/7 emergency care, inpatient care, imaging, and lab service.

Catoosa County owns the old hospital property and is to determine its future use, officials said.



