Judge Alex McVeagh, Jackie Anderson-Thomas, Jodi Schaffer Take Election Wins

General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh won over attorney Michelle Coffman with most precincts counted to replace Judge Marie Williams in Circuit Court. It was 17,365 to 12,599.

Attorney Kisha Cheeks, sole Democratic candidate, had 7,784.

It will be McVeagh vs. Cheeks in the general election.

In the County School Board race for District 4 in the Democratic primary, Jackie Anderson-Thomas had 956 votes to 395 for Missy Crutchfield. No Republicans qualified. The seat had been held by Tiffanie Robinson.

Ed Garcia was ahead of Jodi Schaffer initially in the Republican primary for County School Board District 7, then she took the lead. It was Schaffer 1,999 to 1,725. No Democrat qualified. Joe Wingate did not run again.

In County School Board District 10, Felice Hadden had 2,529. Democrat Angie Stone Jackson had 449. The two will meet in the general election. Faye Robinson did not run again.

Jill Black, the only County School Board incumbent to run again, had 639 votes in the Democratic primary for District 11. Sherry Guinn Ford, who is retiring as administrative assistant to the School Board, had 1,471 votes in the Republican primary.

Steve Slater, the choice of longtime School Board member Rhonda Thurman in District 1, had 3,698 votes. He will go against Democrat Tammy Barnes in the general election. She had 315 votes.

In District 2 County School Board, Republican Ben Daugherty had 3,031 votes. There is no Democratic opponent. Marco Perez did not run again.

Unopposed for new terms were Assessor of Property Marty Haynes, Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn and County Commissioner Ken Smith, who also serves on the City Council.