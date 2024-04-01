Latest Headlines

Illinois Woman Dies From Fall Near Rainbow Falls Trail On Sunday Afternoon

  • Monday, April 1, 2024

A woman died from a fall near Rainbow Falls Trail below Alexian Village at Signal Mountain on Sunday afternoon.

She was identified as 26-year-old Katelyn Krastev, of Libertyville, Ill.

The Signal Mountain Police Department initially said, "There is an active rope rescue in process at Signal Point. Please avoid the area so that rescue personnel and equipment will not be hindered."

When emergency personnel reached the woman it was found that she had died from the fall.

Officials then reported, "The victim on the rope rescue we posted about earlier today has been reached and is deceased.

"It has now become a recovery operation that is being conducted by first responders from multiple agencies."

The next of kin was then being notified by local law enforcement at her home area.

The recovery process took several hours in the steep terrain.

A Powerball ticket bought in Cleveland Monday night matched four of five white ball numbers plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. But since the ticket purchaser added the Power ... more

Following a multi-year­ public process, TVA has made the decision to retire its Kingston Fossil Plant and build a state-of-the-art energy complex at the site by the end of 2027. “Kingston ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEARDEN, HANNAH MARIE 10613 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff FAILURE TO APPEAR ... more

