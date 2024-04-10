Driver-Less County School Bus Goes Through Yard, Winds Up Next To House On Signal; Driver Charged

photo by HCSO photo by HCSO photo by HCSO photo by HCSO photo by HCSO Previous Next

A county school bus filled with children went through a yard and wound up next to a house on Signal Mountain on Wednesday morning. Authorities said the bus driver was knocked off her seat during the incident and the bus was briefly driver-less until winding up at the house.

The Sheriff's Office said at approximately 6:50 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 4800 block of Rolling Meadows Drive for the report of a crash involving a school bus.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the bus driver, while trying to navigate a turn onto Rolling Meadows Drive from Corral Road, inadvertently drove the back wheels of the bus off the roadway causing it to hit a culvert. As the bus struck the culvert, the impact rocked the bus and knocked the driver out of her seat into the interior step area of the exit. The bus, now without a driver, continued through the yard of the residence located at 4852 Rolling Meadows until coming to rest at 4846 Rolling Meadows Dr. where it struck the residence and the tow-behind trailer.

Sixteen students were on board the bus at the time of the incident. HCEMS responded and no injuries were reported at the scene.



Upon medical clearance, a different HCDE bus arrived on scene and transported the remaining students to class. HCDE personnel also contacted the parents of the children involved.



The driver of the bus, Margaret Miles, was cited for the seat belt law and failure to exercise due care.

The incident remains under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Unit

Parents were sent this message:

"While on its way to school today, Bus 152 was involved in a minor accident and drove into a ditch while turning a corner on Rolling Meadows. Emergency services are on the scene, and every student is being evaluated.

"All passengers are safe, and at this time, only one child is reporting a minor injury. All parents of children on the bus are being contacted. Once students are checked out, another bus will complete the route to school."