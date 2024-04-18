Latest Headlines

Hamilton Health Care Of Dalton Buying Cleveland's Tennova Healthcare

  • Thursday, April 18, 2024

Hamilton Health Care System on Thursday announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with a subsidiary of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to acquire Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland in Cleveland, Tn., and its related businesses. Those include physician clinic operations and outpatient services.

The transaction, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, is anticipated to close the third quarter of 2024.

“As a not-for-profit and one of the few remaining independent health systems in the region, above all, we are committed to the well-being of our region and keeping care local to the communities we serve,” said Hamilton Health Care System CEO Jeff Myers. “Hamilton Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland share a proud history of serving the members of our respective communities - our friends, families, and neighbors - and we will invest in furthering that legacy to ensure long-term stability, the availability of advanced, comprehensive expert care, and a best-in-class patient experience.”

“Hamilton Health Care System has a demonstrated commitment to delivering quality care to the patients they serve across the communities they serve,” said Jarrett Millsaps, CEO of Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland. “Our tradition of delivering medical services close to home will be enhanced through this alignment and the dedication and skill of our medical staff and employees.”

With combined resource coordination between the two hospitals, the goal of the acquisition by Hamilton Health Care System is to further enhance care delivery and health care decision-making while empowering local care teams and advancing diagnosis and treatment capabilities. Hamilton Health Care System anticipates the hospitals’ complementary platforms will make the area more attractive for clinicians specializing in medical subspecialties, bringing additional services to the region and improving health care overall, it was stated.

More information will be given as the transaction nears completion.

Hamilton Health Care System (HHCS) is a not-for-profit, fully integrated health system serving the northwest Georgia region. The Dalton-based flagship of the system, Hamilton Medical Center, is a 255-bed regional acute-care hospital offering major medical, surgical and diagnostic services, including a cancer institute, comprehensive cardiovascular program, wellness center, and accredited stroke and chest pain center. HHCS also includes affiliated physician practices, walk-in care centers, retirement and skilled nursing centers, a diagnostic center, an institute for children with developmental delays, and more.

