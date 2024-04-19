Motorcyclist Killed In Accident Involving Deer

A motorcyclist was killed after apparently striking a deer Thursday night.

A Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Deputy was patrolling the 11500 block of Birchwood Pike at approximately 11:55 p.m., when he saw a deceased deer in the middle of the roadway. The deputy then noticed a motorcycle off the side of the roadway and discovered the rider nearby.

The deputy immediately called for HCEMS and life-saving efforts were conducted by first responders, but unfortunately the motorcycle rider succumbed to their injuries.



The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate.



The preliminary investigation suggests the motorcyclist was traveling north and struck the deer which resulted in the rider and motorcycle leaving the roadway.



The name of the deceased is being withheld until the family is notified.

