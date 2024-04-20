3 Teenagers Injured In Wreck On Birchwood Pike; 1 Critical

Three teenagers were injured in a serious accident on Friday afternoon on Birchwood Pike.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 9200 block of Birchwood Pike on a single vehicle motor vehicle crash with entrapment.





Upon arrival of first responders, it was discovered there were three teenage patients. All three teens were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment with one of the teens being in what is believed to be critical, but stable, condition.





The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit was called to investigate the crash. A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck two trees and ultimately came to rest against a house.





This crash is under investigation and no names will be released since those involved are juveniles.