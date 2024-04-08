Latest Headlines

Gas Prices Rise 15.8 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, April 8, 2024
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 12.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 3.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.02 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.94 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.39, a difference of 45.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.78 while the highest was $3.99, a difference of $1.21 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon on Sunday. The national average is up 17.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 0.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back 10 years:
April 8, 2023: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)
April 8, 2022: $3.81/g (U.S. Average: $4.12/g)
April 8, 2021: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
April 8, 2020: $1.57/g (U.S. Average: $1.88/g)
April 8, 2019: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)
April 8, 2018: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
April 8, 2017: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
April 8, 2016: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)
April 8, 2015: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
April 8, 2014: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.04, up 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.01.
State of Tennessee- $3.19, up 8.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.11.
Huntsville- $3.21, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.17. 

"After a brief break, gas prices have leapt back up, driven by extensive refinery maintenance on the West Coast, where prices have increased notably; only a handful of states have seen prices decline over the last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With oil prices rising to nearly $87 per barrel last week, their highest since October, we are not only facing the seasonal factors that push prices up—refinery maintenance, the switch to summer gasoline, and rising demand—but also escalating crude oil prices as OPEC's production cuts continue to cause declining global oil inventories, with escalations between Iran and Israel adding to concerns of further destabilization. The West Coast is likely to see gas prices continue to jump, and in a week or so, will be joined by the mid-Atlantic and Northeast states as they wrap up the transition to summer gasoline."
Latest Headlines
Bryan College Welcomes Jeremy Deal As Vice President For Athletics
Bryan College Welcomes Jeremy Deal As Vice President For Athletics
  • Sports
  • 4/8/2024
Randy Smith: Tennessee Finally Steps Outside The Family
Randy Smith: Tennessee Finally Steps Outside The Family
  • Sports
  • 4/8/2024
Wiedmer: Could Kentucky Basketball Become Nebraska Football?
Wiedmer: Could Kentucky Basketball Become Nebraska Football?
  • Sports
  • 4/8/2024
Gas Prices Rise 15.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 4/8/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 4/8/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/8/2024
Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 4/8/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/8/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS 5312 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD PUBLIC ... more

Man Arrested After Fight Breaks Out On Market Street Saturday Night
  • 4/7/2024

A man was arrested after a fight broke out on Market Street on Saturday night. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Saturday, at 10:45 p.m., while working ... more

Breaking News
PHOTOS: New Passive Park Opens At McDonald Farm
PHOTOS: New Passive Park Opens At McDonald Farm
  • 4/7/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/7/2024
Shooter In Homeless Camp Shooting On Signal Hills Drive Is Arrested
Shooter In Homeless Camp Shooting On Signal Hills Drive Is Arrested
  • 4/6/2024
Soddy Daisy Considers Paying Mayor And Commissioners
Soddy Daisy Considers Paying Mayor And Commissioners
  • 4/6/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/6/2024
Opinion
April Is Child Abuse Prevention Month
  • 4/8/2024
The Greatest Generation
  • 4/6/2024
Senator Blackburn: Border Walls Work
  • 4/8/2024
Building Bridges For A Better Future
  • 4/8/2024
Democratic View On Top Senate Issues: April 8, 2024
  • 4/8/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: Could Kentucky Basketball Become Nebraska Football?
Wiedmer: Could Kentucky Basketball Become Nebraska Football?
  • 4/8/2024
Henley Brothers Claim Victory In CDGA Opening Event
Henley Brothers Claim Victory In CDGA Opening Event
  • 4/7/2024
Randy Smith: Tennessee Finally Steps Outside The Family
Randy Smith: Tennessee Finally Steps Outside The Family
  • 4/8/2024
Tennessee Selects Kim Caldwell To Lead Lady Vol Basketball Program
Tennessee Selects Kim Caldwell To Lead Lady Vol Basketball Program
  • 4/7/2024
Dan Fleser: White Confident In Kim Caldwell Hire For Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: White Confident In Kim Caldwell Hire For Lady Vols
  • 4/7/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Mosaic Is Your One-Stop For All Your Hosting Needs
Life With Ferris: Mosaic Is Your One-Stop For All Your Hosting Needs
  • 4/8/2024
May The 4th Be Part Of Your Creative Fun At We Make
  • 4/8/2024
Jerry Summers: Cynic Or Correct?
Jerry Summers: Cynic Or Correct?
  • 4/8/2024
Moccasin Bend Public Forum Is Thursday
  • 4/8/2024
Special Saturday Help At The Chattanooga IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center Available Without Appointment April 13
  • 4/8/2024
Entertainment
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents Music For The Children
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents Music For The Children
  • 4/5/2024
Lee University To Host Chamber Music Showcase April 12
Lee University To Host Chamber Music Showcase April 12
  • 4/5/2024
Southern Adventist University Presents Symphony Orchestra Concert April 21
Southern Adventist University Presents Symphony Orchestra Concert April 21
  • 4/5/2024
SuondCorps Announces Search For New Executive Director
SuondCorps Announces Search For New Executive Director
  • 4/8/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/4/2024
Opinion
April Is Child Abuse Prevention Month
  • 4/8/2024
The Greatest Generation
  • 4/6/2024
Senator Blackburn: Border Walls Work
  • 4/8/2024
Dining
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Set To Open Across From Northgate Mall
  • 3/28/2024
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
  • 3/21/2024
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
  • 3/15/2024
Business/Government
TVA Names Bert Robinson East Regional Executive
TVA Names Bert Robinson East Regional Executive
  • 4/8/2024
Dalton Goodwill Store And Opportunity Center Grand Opening Is April 11
Dalton Goodwill Store And Opportunity Center Grand Opening Is April 11
  • 4/8/2024
Individual Flees When Car Searched, Guns Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/8/2024
Real Estate
Tiffanie Robinson Named SVN Managing Director Of The Year
Tiffanie Robinson Named SVN Managing Director Of The Year
  • 4/4/2024
Real Estate Transfers For March 28-April 3
  • 4/4/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 4/4/2024
Student Scene
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At East Hamilton Middle School
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At East Hamilton Middle School
  • 4/5/2024
Envirothon Competition Is April 11 At Chester Frost Park
  • 4/5/2024
Lee University Hosts Senior Art Exhibition
Lee University Hosts Senior Art Exhibition
  • 4/5/2024
Living Well
National Coalition Of 100 Black Women, Chattanooga Chapter, Inc. Hosts Its Sisterhood Symposium: Health Is Wealth
  • 4/5/2024
Erlanger And Tennessee Donor Services To Host Donor Remembrance Ceremony
  • 4/4/2024
Joscelyn Sroczynski Nmed VP Of Cardiovascular Services For Parkridge Health System
Joscelyn Sroczynski Nmed VP Of Cardiovascular Services For Parkridge Health System
  • 4/5/2024
Memories
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
  • 4/4/2024
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
  • 4/1/2024
Bayonets And Belt Buckles: McDonald Farm
  • 3/15/2024
Outdoors
Hamilton County Swings Into Spring With Opening Of Passive Park At Historic McDonald Farm Homestead
  • 4/6/2024
Spring Turkey Hunting Season Starts April 13
  • 4/5/2024
Combo Hunting And Fishing Guide Coming This Summer
  • 4/5/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Tons Of "Friends", But No Real Friendships?
Bob Tamasy: Tons Of "Friends", But No Real Friendships?
  • 4/8/2024
C. S. Lewis Scholar Michael Ward Speaks At First Presbyterian Thursday
C. S. Lewis Scholar Michael Ward Speaks At First Presbyterian Thursday
  • 4/8/2024
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Youth Ministry Presents A Musical Concert Fundraiser April 27
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Youth Ministry Presents A Musical Concert Fundraiser April 27
  • 4/5/2024
Obituaries
Robert "Rob" Neill Hatch
Robert "Rob" Neill Hatch
  • 4/8/2024
Barbara Green Daniel
Barbara Green Daniel
  • 4/8/2024
Robert Fred Haun
Robert Fred Haun
  • 4/8/2024