County Commission Vote On STVRs Set Next Week

A vote by the County Commission on the contentious issue of Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs) is set for next Wednesday.

Commissioner Gene-o Shipley is proposing that the rentals only be allowed in commercial zones - except for current ones that are "grandfathered in." He said most of his Soddy Daisy constituents do not want STVRs near them.

Commissioner Joe Graham is a strong supporter of STVRs, saying that several former rundown "drug houses" in his Lookout Valley neighborhood were substantially improved and converted to rentals

Commissioner Warren Mackey indicated he will vote against the proposal based on his conviction that the government should not tell a homeowner what to do with their property.

Commissioner Steve Highland said a majority of his consistuents oppose neighborhood rentals.

So the vote stands at 2-2, with seven other commissioners to weigh in on Wednesday.

The county earlier had a process to run the STVR requests through the Planning Commission for a special permit. There were no "life safety" rules or requirements.

The commission last year installed an annual permitting system and property inspection. Granicus software is used to detect those who try to get by without a permit. A permit can be revoked if an STVR gets "three strikes" against them.

The City Council earlier ruled that STVRs can only be in residential areas when the owner lives on site. Otherwise, they must be in commercial zones.

Speakers on both sides argued their points for the last time on Wednesday, with proponents saying it is a neighborhood safety and nuisance issue.

A STVR owner said the beauty of the STVR is for a visitor to be able to enjoy the residential feel of the city and not be "by some gas stations, office buildings and apartments." He said the industry is self monitored by reviews, and he said bad actors are weeded out.

An amendment says STVRs can be in residential sections on tracts of five acres or more.