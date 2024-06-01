Latest Headlines

Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area Of Chattanooga Identified As Those Of Alpharetta Woman, 20

  • Saturday, June 1, 2024
Maury-Ange Faith Martinez
Maury-Ange Faith Martinez

Skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Chattanooga in January have been identified as those of a missing 20-year-old Alpharetta woman.

Maury-Ange Faith Martinez was reported missing by her family on Aug. 28 of last year. The family said she was last seen leaving jail. It was later learned that the last sighting of her was in Cobb County near Powers Ferry Road.

There was a report on Jan. 5 of human remains being found near the Volkswagen plant.

The Hamilton County medical examiner confirmed that it was the remains of Ms. Martinez.

Police in both states are seeking information on how she may have gotten to Chattanooga and who she was with.

Anyone with information can call the Cobb County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit at 770-499-3945. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers at 404-577 TIPS (8477). 

"Thank you for your assistance and support in finding justice for Maury-Ange and her family," the department wrote.

Latest Headlines
Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area Of Chattanooga Identified As Those Of Alpharetta Woman, 20
Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area Of Chattanooga Identified As Those Of Alpharetta Woman, 20
  • Breaking News
  • 6/1/2024
Leaver Takes First Round Lead In North Georgia Invitational
  • Sports
  • 6/1/2024
Collegedale Police Recover Stolen Gun And Drugs
Collegedale Police Recover Stolen Gun And Drugs
  • Breaking News
  • 6/1/2024
26th Annual Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Softball Classic Set For Tuesday
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/1/2024
Lookouts Fall In Extra Innings
  • Sports
  • 6/1/2024
#1 Vols Open NCAA Tournament Run With 9-3 Win Over NKU
#1 Vols Open NCAA Tournament Run With 9-3 Win Over NKU
  • Sports
  • 6/1/2024
Breaking News
Collegedale Police Recover Stolen Gun And Drugs
Collegedale Police Recover Stolen Gun And Drugs
  • 6/1/2024

Collegedale police stopped a vehicle in the early morning hours of Saturday, after witnessing it traveling carelessly through the construction zone in the 10000 block of Apison Pike. The ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/1/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADDISON, ... more

Home On Patsy Place Destroyed By Fire Friday Morning
Home On Patsy Place Destroyed By Fire Friday Morning
  • 5/31/2024

There was a joint response to a house fire off Apison Pike Friday morning, with multiple agencies working together to combat flames. Just before 10:30 a.m., the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire ... more

Breaking News
4 Dogs Perish In House Fire Friday Morning
4 Dogs Perish In House Fire Friday Morning
  • 5/31/2024
Tennessee GOP Calls Trump Conviction "Sad Day For America"
  • 5/31/2024
Cooley's Fine Clothing To Close After 88 Years
Cooley's Fine Clothing To Close After 88 Years
  • 5/31/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/31/2024
Signal Mountain Is Losing Finance Director; City Pool Has Major Issues
  • 5/30/2024
Opinion
CHI Memorial And Blue Cross Need Each Other
  • 5/31/2024
Get This Insurance Matter Settled And Move On - And Response
  • 5/31/2024
Help Needed At The Hixson Pike And Access Road Intersection
  • 5/31/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/31/2024
Stop The Boston Branch Development - And Response
  • 5/30/2024
Sports
Leaver Takes First Round Lead In North Georgia Invitational
  • 6/1/2024
Lookouts Fall In Extra Innings
  • 6/1/2024
#1 Vols Open NCAA Tournament Run With 9-3 Win Over NKU
#1 Vols Open NCAA Tournament Run With 9-3 Win Over NKU
  • 6/1/2024
Chattanooga FC Set To Host New England Revolution II Saturday
  • 5/31/2024
McLemore’s Spectacular Closing Hole Completes The Elite 18
McLemore’s Spectacular Closing Hole Completes The Elite 18
  • 5/30/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Bridge And Riverview Views, Braves On TV, And Engel Stadium
  • 5/31/2024
New Library Exhibit "Path To Presidency" Showcases History Of Presidential Campaigns; Opens June 3
New Library Exhibit "Path To Presidency" Showcases History Of Presidential Campaigns; Opens June 3
  • 5/31/2024
Juneteenth Youth Love For Literacy Festival And Book Drive Is June 15
Juneteenth Youth Love For Literacy Festival And Book Drive Is June 15
  • 5/30/2024
Alan Shuptrine Has Exhibit And Residency At The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle For 2025
Alan Shuptrine Has Exhibit And Residency At The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle For 2025
  • 5/30/2024
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 5/30/2024
Entertainment
Sullivan Band Kicks Off Summer Nights June 7
Sullivan Band Kicks Off Summer Nights June 7
  • 5/30/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/30/2024
"Bo Duke" Enjoyed Weekend Of Montlake Golfing
"Bo Duke" Enjoyed Weekend Of Montlake Golfing
  • 5/30/2024
Auditions Picking Up Steam For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Chattanooga Seniors Got Talent Show
Auditions Picking Up Steam For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Chattanooga Seniors Got Talent Show
  • 5/30/2024
Heritage House Shows To Be Takei Documentary June 13
Heritage House Shows To Be Takei Documentary June 13
  • 5/30/2024
Opinion
CHI Memorial And Blue Cross Need Each Other
  • 5/31/2024
Get This Insurance Matter Settled And Move On - And Response
  • 5/31/2024
Help Needed At The Hixson Pike And Access Road Intersection
  • 5/31/2024
Dining
Acme Fusion Café Is Latest Dining Option At Cambridge Square
  • 5/28/2024
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Van Vending Service
  • 5/23/2024
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
Business/Government
7 Nonprofits Receive American Water Charitable Foundation Water And Environment Grants
  • 5/31/2024
Sink Hole Closes Executive Drive Behind Northgate Mall
  • 5/31/2024
License Of Chattanooga Attorney Is Temporarily Suspended
  • 5/31/2024
Real Estate
Habitat Has Double Dedication Ceremony
Habitat Has Double Dedication Ceremony
  • 5/31/2024
Camping World Property On Ringgold Road Sells For $5.7 Million
  • 5/30/2024
Tag Road Warehouse Sells For $6,525,000
  • 5/30/2024
Student Scene
UTC Student Writers Sweep Awards Competition
UTC Student Writers Sweep Awards Competition
  • 5/31/2024
McCallie’s Cuban-Born Mercy Kealey Earns Her U.S. Citizenship After 57 Years Living On American Soil
McCallie’s Cuban-Born Mercy Kealey Earns Her U.S. Citizenship After 57 Years Living On American Soil
  • 5/30/2024
Tennessee Board Of Regents To Consider Tuition, Fees For Academic Year 2024-25
  • 5/29/2024
Living Well
BREATHE. EASY. Mobile Lung CT Coach To Host "Wipe Out Lung Cancer" At Chattanooga Red Wolves June 5
BREATHE. EASY. Mobile Lung CT Coach To Host "Wipe Out Lung Cancer" At Chattanooga Red Wolves June 5
  • 5/31/2024
CHI Memorial Once Again Named A 15 Top Health Systems By Fortune And PINC AI
  • 5/30/2024
Parkridge Soddy Daisy Emergency Room Now Open
  • 5/29/2024
Memories
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
Remembering TV Coverage Of The Riverbend Festival
  • 5/30/2024
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
  • 5/24/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee National Guard Rescues 2 Hikers In National Park
Tennessee National Guard Rescues 2 Hikers In National Park
  • 6/1/2024
Dancing With Nature: TVA’s Balanced Reservoirs Benefit The Region
Dancing With Nature: TVA’s Balanced Reservoirs Benefit The Region
  • 5/30/2024
Flat Top Mountain Farm Celebrates First Lavender Harvest With Grand Opening June 6
  • 5/30/2024
Travel
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
Nashville’s Big Back Yard: Hit The Back Roads For Music, Art, Nature, And Nostalgia
  • 5/29/2024
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
  • 5/23/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
  • 5/22/2024
Church
Author, Poet Liz Cooper To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 27
Author, Poet Liz Cooper To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon June 27
  • 5/31/2024
Bob Tamasy: When You're Wondering, "Is That All There Is?"
Bob Tamasy: When You're Wondering, "Is That All There Is?"
  • 5/30/2024
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
  • 5/27/2024
Obituaries
William “Bill” Francis Tracy
William “Bill” Francis Tracy
  • 6/1/2024
Russell Carl Nemec
Russell Carl Nemec
  • 6/1/2024
Jean Cooley St. Charles
Jean Cooley St. Charles
  • 6/1/2024