Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area Of Chattanooga Identified As Those Of Alpharetta Woman, 20

Skeletal remains found in a wooded area of Chattanooga in January have been identified as those of a missing 20-year-old Alpharetta woman.

Maury-Ange Faith Martinez was reported missing by her family on Aug. 28 of last year. The family said she was last seen leaving jail. It was later learned that the last sighting of her was in Cobb County near Powers Ferry Road.

There was a report on Jan. 5 of human remains being found near the Volkswagen plant.

The Hamilton County medical examiner confirmed that it was the remains of Ms. Martinez.