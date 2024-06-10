Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Appoints Mackenzie Kelly As Executive Director

The board of the directors of the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition (CRHC) has chosen Mackenzie Kelly to serve as its new executive director.



The unanimous selection of Ms. Kelly followed a months-long search that commenced in August 2023. She has been serving as the organization’s interim executive director since that time and steps into her new role effective immediately.

"Mackenzie’s empathy, expertise, and work ethic have already benefited our organization in many ways,” said Zach Hurst, vice-chair of the board.

“Our mission of combatting homelessness and supporting individuals who are experiencing it has never been more urgent. We are confident that she is the right person to advance this work at this critical time.”

Ms. Kelly brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to her new role. She holds a bachelor’s in Political Science from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s in Public Administration with a concentration in Nonprofit Management from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Since joining CRHC in March 2021, her roles have included Deputy Director, Data Analyst, and Homeless Prevention Case Manager. She has successfully coordinated the organization point-in-time (PIT) counts and has led the organization in several collaborative grant applications.

"This organization and its mission mean the world to me, and I am grateful for the honor to lead the Coalition forward into our next chapter,” said Ms. Kelly. "I owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the City of Chattanooga and the Coalition’s many community partners, as well as our tireless and dedicated staff. Together, I know that we can and will end homelessness in Southeast Tennessee.”

“The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition plays an important role in our community-wide commitment to address homelessness, and Mackenzie has demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise throughout her years-long tenure with the organization,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “We are excited to see her step into the role of executive director and to lead the next chapter at the Coalition and will continue to work alongside her and her team to ensure that every Chattanoogan has an opportunity to have a safe and stable place to call home.”



The organization has enjoyed a strong partnership with the City of Chattanooga since Mayor Tim Kelly took office in 2021, and has successfully placed approximately 3,000 people experiencing homelessness into permanent housing in the last three years.