Vols Take 2nd Straight Win At College World Series
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARCHEY, TIMOTHY GEORGE 
4310PINE ST CHATTANIOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AZOCA, DIMAS 
262 FAIRLANE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BELL, JASMINE BRIANA 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022776 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE

BRYSON, MARVIN LEE 
3918 LIGHT FOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYRD, PATRICK WILLIAM 
300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, 310291868 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CARREATHERS, TONY JAQUAN 
926 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

DALLAS, TERRYYAHA 
3411 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072036 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DEVRIES, AUSTIN NATHANIEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ETHERIDGE, STEVEN WARREN 
4919 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FREEMAN, ANDREW SOLOMAN 
6818 TINDALE LANE KNOXVILLE, 37918 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

GREEN, GEORGE LEBRON 
207 Spears Ave Chattanooga, 374053840 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CARRYING WEAPONS ON PUBLIC PARKS, PLAYGROUND,ETC.
CARRYING WEAPONS ON PUBLIC PARKS, PLAYGROUND,ETC.
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

GRUBBS, JUSTIN NEIL 
3000 OLD HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HANKS, NICHOLAS LESTER 
308 KNOX RD Knoxville, 379182316 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HAYNES, PRANDELL ANTONIO 
815 NORTH GERMAINTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HICKMAN, DANIEL THOMAS 
167 FERNDALE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

HOLEWINSKI, BRADLEY ALLAN 
421 RETRO HUGHES RD BAKEWELL, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, KENTRELL LEQUAN 
6819 CONNER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA

LASSO, LEONARDO MICOTA 
15 HOILDAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT

MATTHEWS-DOZIER, SHEREESE LASHON 
8731 SHIRLEY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCULLOUGH, CARLOS DEON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCPHERSON, AUDWIN WADE 
6565 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

MOORER, OTIS LEE 
3219 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MORALES ORDONEZ, EVELYN LAOLA 
4114 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NOLAN, ANDY MATTHEW 
3501 WILSON AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND

OWENS, DAVID LEE 
1121 LENA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PORTER, RONNIE JERMAINE 
819 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064141 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

ROBERTS, JORDAN LANDON 
2201 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 373639392 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROGERS, ANDREW DAVID 
5681 SHERRY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, PATRICK WILLIAM 
9086 BIRCHWOOD PK HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TOWE, ROBERT H 
2205 CENTERPOINT RD HENDERSONVILLE, 370752063 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TUMLIN, KENNY KENDRELL 
6902 ECHO GLEN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

WEEMS, BILAL ARIF 
621 MEMORIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 36415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WHITE, ASHLEY MONIQUE 
5001 Jarrett Rd Chattanooga, 374161926 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS

WOOD, TRISTAN BRYCE 
6535 COOLY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, JIMMY 
3002 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

