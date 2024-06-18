Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ARCHEY, TIMOTHY GEORGE

4310PINE ST CHATTANIOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



AZOCA, DIMAS

262 FAIRLANE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BELL, JASMINE BRIANA

1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022776

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

POSS.OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ANALOGUE FOR RESALE



BRYSON, MARVIN LEE

3918 LIGHT FOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BYRD, PATRICK WILLIAM

300 PATROL RD FORSYTH, 310291868

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CARREATHERS, TONY JAQUAN

926 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH



DALLAS, TERRYYAHA

3411 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072036

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DEVRIES, AUSTIN NATHANIEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



ETHERIDGE, STEVEN WARREN

4919 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FREEMAN, ANDREW SOLOMAN

6818 TINDALE LANE KNOXVILLE, 37918

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



GREEN, GEORGE LEBRON

207 Spears Ave Chattanooga, 374053840

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CARRYING WEAPONS ON PUBLIC PARKS, PLAYGROUND,ETC.

CARRYING WEAPONS ON PUBLIC PARKS, PLAYGROUND,ETC.

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)GRUBBS, JUSTIN NEIL3000 OLD HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHANKS, NICHOLAS LESTER308 KNOX RD Knoxville, 379182316Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHAYNES, PRANDELL ANTONIO815 NORTH GERMAINTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHICKMAN, DANIEL THOMAS167 FERNDALE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)HOLEWINSKI, BRADLEY ALLAN421 RETRO HUGHES RD BAKEWELL, 37373Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, KENTRELL LEQUAN6819 CONNER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:RECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CALASSO, LEONARDO MICOTA15 HOILDAY LANE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:ASSAULTMATTHEWS-DOZIER, SHEREESE LASHON8731 SHIRLEY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCULLOUGH, CARLOS DEONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCPHERSON, AUDWIN WADE6565 STILL MEADOWS LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESMOORER, OTIS LEE3219 THROUGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMORALES ORDONEZ, EVELYN LAOLA4114 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTNOLAN, ANDY MATTHEW3501 WILSON AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDOWENS, DAVID LEE1121 LENA LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPORTER, RONNIE JERMAINE819 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064141Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSROBERTS, JORDAN LANDON2201 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 373639392Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERTYROGERS, ANDREW DAVID5681 SHERRY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, PATRICK WILLIAM9086 BIRCHWOOD PK HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency:POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETOWE, ROBERT H2205 CENTERPOINT RD HENDERSONVILLE, 370752063Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TUMLIN, KENNY KENDRELL6902 ECHO GLEN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)WEEMS, BILAL ARIF621 MEMORIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 36415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWHITE, ASHLEY MONIQUE5001 Jarrett Rd Chattanooga, 374161926Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IISCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONSWOOD, TRISTAN BRYCE6535 COOLY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YOUNG, JIMMY3002 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY

