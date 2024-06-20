FEMA Makes Funding Available To Hamilton County For Impact From Storms On May 8-9

A disaster declaration has been approved for Hamilton County for the severe storms and flooding that occurred on May 8-9.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, public assistance federal funding is available for state and eligible local governments and certain private and non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repair/replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms in Tennessee. Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures.



Tennessee requested disaster assistance from two programs: Individual Assistance (individuals and households) and Public Assistance (public facilities).

Currently, FEMA has only approved Public Assistance and Individual Assistance is Under Review.Officials said, "So, what does that mean? Funding is available for reimbursements in certain jurisdictions and private/non-profit organizations for emergency work and uninsured infrastructure repairs, such as debris removal, utilities restoration and repair and eligible costs of responding to an emergency."FEMA states additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.