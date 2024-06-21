Man Arrested After Fleeing Police On A Dirt Bike

A man was arrested Thursday night after fleeing police on a dirt bike.

A HCSO lieutenant assigned to the Strategic Enforcement Unit (SEU) observed a dirt bike driving down Brainerd Road with no tag or working lights around 10 p.m. The bike was followed to a gas station parking lot, where the lieutenant attempted to stop and make contact with the bike’s rider. The rider jumped back on the bike and began to flee.

The bike attempted to flee westbound on Brainerd Road but was unable to outpace the HCSO Tahoe. Within a minute or less, the bike then attempted to evade by cutting through a strip mall parking lot in the 5700 block of Brainerd Road. While driving through the parking lot, the rider lost control and struck a building. Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and transported the bike’s rider, identified as Bobby Woods, 46, to an area hospital for treatment.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was requested to respond and assist with the scene. Woods was treated and released from the hospital and transported to the Hamilton County Jail, where he faces the following charges:

