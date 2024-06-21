Latest Headlines

Man Arrested After Fleeing Police On A Dirt Bike

  • Friday, June 21, 2024
Bobby Woods
Bobby Woods

A man was arrested Thursday night after fleeing police on a dirt bike.

A HCSO lieutenant assigned to the Strategic Enforcement Unit (SEU) observed a dirt bike driving down Brainerd Road with no tag or working lights around 10 p.m. The bike was followed to a gas station parking lot, where the lieutenant attempted to stop and make contact with the bike’s rider.  The rider jumped back on the bike and began to flee.

The bike attempted to flee westbound on Brainerd Road but was unable to outpace the HCSO Tahoe. Within a minute or less, the bike then attempted to evade by cutting through a strip mall parking lot in the 5700 block of Brainerd Road. While driving through the parking lot, the rider lost control and struck a building. Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and transported the bike’s rider, identified as Bobby Woods, 46, to an area hospital for treatment. 

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was requested to respond and assist with the scene. Woods was treated and released from the hospital and transported to the Hamilton County Jail, where he faces the following charges:

  • Evading arrest
  • Driving under the influence
  • Possession of meth for resale
  • Driving on revoked
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Numerous other traffic related offenses
Latest Headlines
Man Arrested After Fleeing Police On A Dirt Bike
Man Arrested After Fleeing Police On A Dirt Bike
  • Breaking News
  • 6/21/2024
Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Man Arrested, After Early-Morning Pursuit Through Collegedale
Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Man Arrested, After Early-Morning Pursuit Through Collegedale
  • Breaking News
  • 6/21/2024
CARTA Increases Its Operating Budget By 8.5 Percent
  • Breaking News
  • 6/21/2024
Collegedale Commission To Continue To Partner With State's Criminal Integrated Justice Program
  • Breaking News
  • 6/21/2024
School Board Approves $674 Million Budget With $2,800 Pay Increases
  • Breaking News
  • 6/21/2024
Big Ridge Swimmers Defeat Much Improved Aqua Tigers
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/21/2024
Breaking News
Man Arrested After Fleeing Police On A Dirt Bike
Man Arrested After Fleeing Police On A Dirt Bike
  • 6/21/2024

A man was arrested Thursday night after fleeing police on a dirt bike. A HCSO lieutenant assigned to the Strategic Enforcement Unit (SEU) observed a dirt bike driving down Brainerd Road with ... more

Collegedale Commission To Continue To Partner With State's Criminal Integrated Justice Program
  • 6/21/2024

Collegedale will continue to partner with the state of Tennessee for use of the state’s Criminal Integrated Justice Program. The board of commissioners was told that the city has participated ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/21/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) APPLEBERRY, ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Man Sentenced To More Than 6 Years For Possessing Glock Switch, Fentanyl Pills
  • 6/20/2024
Dalton Police Investigating Theft Of Mail At Post Office
Dalton Police Investigating Theft Of Mail At Post Office
  • 6/20/2024
Funeral Services Will Be Sunday For Teenager Who Drowned On Chickamauga Lake
Funeral Services Will Be Sunday For Teenager Who Drowned On Chickamauga Lake
  • 6/20/2024
FEMA Makes Funding Available To Hamilton County For Impact From Storms On May 8-9
  • 6/20/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/20/2024
Opinion
Baseball Outside The Box
  • 6/21/2024
BlueCross BlueShield Of Tennessee-CHI Memorial's Agreement Doesn't Help Me
  • 6/21/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/21/2024
FEMA Is Dragging Its Feet
  • 6/20/2024
Jerry Summers: Watergate In 2024?
  • 6/19/2024
Sports
Chattanooga Steam Falls To New York Rise, 8-4 In 2nd Game Of Coca-Cola Scenic City Pro Cup
  • 6/20/2024
Tennessee Headed To Finals Of College World Series
Tennessee Headed To Finals Of College World Series
  • 6/19/2024
Chattanooga FC Women Travel To Georgia Impact Friday
  • 6/20/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Move Closer To Possible Grand CWS Finish
Dan Fleser: Vols Move Closer To Possible Grand CWS Finish
  • 6/19/2024
Former Vol Surratt Adjusting To Life On LIV Golf Tour
Former Vol Surratt Adjusting To Life On LIV Golf Tour
  • 6/20/2024
Happenings
Triple L Trio Headlines July 4 Lunch Celebration At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 6/21/2024
6 Volunteer Fire Departments Receive Grants
6 Volunteer Fire Departments Receive Grants
  • 6/21/2024
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Or Dayton? – Scopes Trial
Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Or Dayton? – Scopes Trial
  • 6/21/2024
Youth At Juvenile Detention Center Present Artwork To Hamilton County Juvenile Court
Youth At Juvenile Detention Center Present Artwork To Hamilton County Juvenile Court
  • 6/20/2024
Charleston Sizzling Summers Independence Day Event Is July 4
Charleston Sizzling Summers Independence Day Event Is July 4
  • 6/20/2024
Entertainment
ESPN Radio Comes To Cleveland
  • 6/20/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/20/2024
Wade Sims Wraps Up Nokian Concert Series
Wade Sims Wraps Up Nokian Concert Series
  • 6/20/2024
Evan Honer Comes To Barrelhouse Ballroom July 19
  • 6/20/2024
Celebrated Jazz Artists Featured At New “Nightfall Jazz Café” Series At The Granfalloon
Celebrated Jazz Artists Featured At New “Nightfall Jazz Café” Series At The Granfalloon
  • 6/20/2024
Opinion
Baseball Outside The Box
  • 6/21/2024
BlueCross BlueShield Of Tennessee-CHI Memorial's Agreement Doesn't Help Me
  • 6/21/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/21/2024
Dining
Last Red Bank Food Truck Friday Event Of Season Is Friday
Last Red Bank Food Truck Friday Event Of Season Is Friday
  • 6/18/2024
The Playlist Supper Club To Offer Italian Cuisine, Stage Performances In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 6/15/2024
KIC Nights Has Faith And Family Night June 21
KIC Nights Has Faith And Family Night June 21
  • 6/12/2024
Business/Government
Nokian Tyres Completes Ramp-up Of Dayton Factory, Dedicates Finished Goods Warehouse
Nokian Tyres Completes Ramp-up Of Dayton Factory, Dedicates Finished Goods Warehouse
  • 6/20/2024
Unemployment In Tennessee Drops To A New Record Low In May
  • 6/20/2024
Person Arrested After Pursuit - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/21/2024
Real Estate
Summit At Apison And Lee Professional Office Project Expands With Third Building
Summit At Apison And Lee Professional Office Project Expands With Third Building
  • 6/20/2024
Industrial Warehouse On Alton Park Boulevard Sells For $10.25 Million
Industrial Warehouse On Alton Park Boulevard Sells For $10.25 Million
  • 6/20/2024
All City Self Storage In Soddy Daisy Sells For $6.4 Million
All City Self Storage In Soddy Daisy Sells For $6.4 Million
  • 6/20/2024
Student Scene
Mountain Arts Community Center Hosts D2 School Board Candidate Forum June 23
  • 6/21/2024
Bradley County Campus Court Sees Increased Success Rate Reducing Truancy
  • 6/20/2024
Southern Adventist University Student Team Increases Rank In Financial Research Challenge
Southern Adventist University Student Team Increases Rank In Financial Research Challenge
  • 6/20/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Center For Healthy Aging Receives "Age-Friendly Health System - Committed To Care Excellence" Recognition
CHI Memorial Center For Healthy Aging Receives "Age-Friendly Health System - Committed To Care Excellence" Recognition
  • 6/21/2024
Parkridge Health System Names Tim Lemacks As Vice President Of Surgical Services
Parkridge Health System Names Tim Lemacks As Vice President Of Surgical Services
  • 6/20/2024
Erlanger Foundation Hosts New Food And Art-Centered Event, Farm To Table(aux), Pop! Goes the Warhol
Erlanger Foundation Hosts New Food And Art-Centered Event, Farm To Table(aux), Pop! Goes the Warhol
  • 6/19/2024
Memories
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
  • 6/18/2024
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
  • 6/16/2024
Original Occupants: McDonald Farm
  • 6/13/2024
Outdoors
John Shearer: Examining Historic Booker T. Washington Park Bathhouse That Will Be Razed
John Shearer: Examining Historic Booker T. Washington Park Bathhouse That Will Be Razed
  • 6/21/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: A Slow Sense Of Doom
White Oak Mountain Ranger: A Slow Sense Of Doom
  • 6/16/2024
MGHC Presents Seminar On Grow Buckets June 15
  • 6/13/2024
Travel
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
  • 6/14/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
  • 6/13/2024
What's New This Summer In Tennessee
  • 6/13/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Want To Be Great At Something? Can You Spare 10,000 Hours?
Bob Tamasy: Want To Be Great At Something? Can You Spare 10,000 Hours?
  • 6/20/2024
"How Big Is Your God?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/19/2024
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Men's Ministry Sunday June 23
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Men's Ministry Sunday June 23
  • 6/13/2024
Obituaries
James B. Grant
James B. Grant
  • 6/21/2024
Donald William Chattin
Donald William Chattin
  • 6/21/2024
Boyd Harold Ochsner
Boyd Harold Ochsner
  • 6/21/2024