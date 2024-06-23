Father Saves His 2-Year-Old Child After Near Drowning At Hixson Home

A family enjoying a party at their Hixson home on Sunday night suddenly turned into a scene of panic.

At 8:05 pm, a 911 was made reporting a two-year-old child had drowned in a pool at 8516 Bay Run Dr. According to Dallas Bay VFD Chief Marcus Fritts, a child at the party saw the two-year-old at the bottom of the pool and started screaming to the child's father.

The parent immediately jumped into the pool and pulled the two-year-old out.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Bay VFD and HCEMS responded to the scene and took over emergency medical care of the child. Chief Fritts reported the child started coughing and breathing again.

HCEMS transported the child to Children’s Hospital for further medical care.





All emergency service personnel on the scene commend the child’s father for his quick actions and administering life saving measures to the child.



