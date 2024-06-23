Tennessee Headed To College World Series Title Game After 4-1 Win Over Aggies
Latest Headlines

Father Saves His 2-Year-Old Child After Near Drowning At Hixson Home

  • Sunday, June 23, 2024
A family enjoying a party at their Hixson home on Sunday night suddenly turned into a scene of panic.
 
At 8:05 pm, a 911 was made reporting a two-year-old child had drowned in a pool at 8516 Bay Run Dr. According to Dallas Bay VFD Chief Marcus Fritts, a child at the party saw the two-year-old at the bottom of the pool and started screaming to the child's father.
 
The parent immediately jumped into the pool and pulled the two-year-old out.
He started life saving measures to the child.
 
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Bay VFD and HCEMS responded to the scene and took over emergency medical care of the child. Chief Fritts reported the child started coughing and breathing again.  
 
HCEMS transported the child to Children’s Hospital for further medical care. 

All emergency service personnel on the scene commend the child’s father for his quick actions and administering life saving measures to the child. 

Latest Headlines
Red Bank Working On Several Master Plans
  • Breaking News
  • 6/23/2024
Father Saves His 2-Year-Old Child After Near Drowning At Hixson Home
  • Breaking News
  • 6/23/2024
Chattanooga FC Drop 4-1 Loss To Decatur FC
  • Sports
  • 6/23/2024
Rep. Hazlewood Defends Legislative Record In Talk To Civitan
Rep. Hazlewood Defends Legislative Record In Talk To Civitan
  • Breaking News
  • 6/23/2024
Chattanooga Women's Basketball Signs Hoftra Transfer Brooke Anya
  • Sports
  • 6/23/2024
Dna Fleser: Dylan Dreiling Comes Through Again As Vols Head To Title Game
  • Sports
  • 6/23/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/24/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAIR, ... more

Red Bank Working On Several Master Plans
  • 6/23/2024

This is the season of planning for the city of Red Bank, said City Manager Martin Granum. A master plan is being made for the city’s stormwater system by Barge Designs that involves 4,500 structures ... more

Rep. Hazlewood Defends Legislative Record In Talk To Civitan
Rep. Hazlewood Defends Legislative Record In Talk To Civitan
  • 6/23/2024

Tennessee House of Representatives District 27 incumbent Patsy Hazlewood spoke to the Chattanooga Civitan Club Friday about her own history of entrepreneurship, cutting state taxes and what it ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/23/2024
Heather McClendon Launches Campaign For House District 30 Seat
Heather McClendon Launches Campaign For House District 30 Seat
  • 6/22/2024
Resolution Supporting Superintendent's Decision To Not Arm School Staff Fails
  • 6/22/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/22/2024
Finley Stadium Records Largest Revenue Year Yet
  • 6/21/2024
Opinion
Baseball Outside The Box
  • 6/21/2024
BlueCross BlueShield Of Tennessee-CHI Memorial's Agreement Doesn't Help Me
  • 6/21/2024
A Lane-Less Frazier
  • 6/23/2024
Patsy Hazlewood Cares About Her Community - And Response
  • 6/22/2024
Profiles Of Valor: The York Family Legacy
Profiles Of Valor: The York Family Legacy
  • 6/22/2024
Sports
Tennessee Headed To CWS Title Game After 4-1 Win Over Aggies
  • 6/23/2024
Dna Fleser: Dylan Dreiling Comes Through Again As Vols Head To Title Game
  • 6/23/2024
Sweetens Cove Taking Its Brand On The Road During Shutdown
Sweetens Cove Taking Its Brand On The Road During Shutdown
  • 6/23/2024
Chattanooga FC Drop 4-1 Loss To Decatur FC
  • 6/23/2024
Carolina Core FC Score Early In 2-1 Win Over Chattanooga FC
  • 6/23/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Attending African American History Museum Opening
John Shearer: Attending African American History Museum Opening
  • 6/23/2024
Summerween To Take Place At Patten Parkway
  • 6/23/2024
Triple L Trio Headlines July 4 Lunch Celebration At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 6/21/2024
Martin, Watson Give Legislative Updates To Friends Of Hixson
Martin, Watson Give Legislative Updates To Friends Of Hixson
  • 6/23/2024
Artillery Firing Demonstrations At Point Park Will Be July 6
  • 6/22/2024
Entertainment
ESPN Radio Comes To Cleveland
  • 6/20/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/20/2024
Wade Sims Wraps Up Nokian Concert Series
Wade Sims Wraps Up Nokian Concert Series
  • 6/20/2024
Evan Honer Comes To Barrelhouse Ballroom July 19
  • 6/20/2024
Celebrated Jazz Artists Featured At New “Nightfall Jazz Café” Series At The Granfalloon
Celebrated Jazz Artists Featured At New “Nightfall Jazz Café” Series At The Granfalloon
  • 6/20/2024
Opinion
Baseball Outside The Box
  • 6/21/2024
BlueCross BlueShield Of Tennessee-CHI Memorial's Agreement Doesn't Help Me
  • 6/21/2024
A Lane-Less Frazier
  • 6/23/2024
Dining
Bones Bar & Fire Grill Gets New Owner; El Jinete Mexican Restaurant Opens In Hixson
  • 6/23/2024
Last Red Bank Food Truck Friday Event Of Season Is Held
Last Red Bank Food Truck Friday Event Of Season Is Held
  • 6/18/2024
The Playlist Supper Club To Offer Italian Cuisine, Stage Performances In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 6/15/2024
Business/Government
Nokian Tyres Completes Ramp-up Of Dayton Factory, Dedicates Finished Goods Warehouse
Nokian Tyres Completes Ramp-up Of Dayton Factory, Dedicates Finished Goods Warehouse
  • 6/20/2024
Unemployment In Tennessee Drops To A New Record Low In May
  • 6/20/2024
Person Arrested After Pursuit - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/21/2024
Real Estate
Summit At Apison And Lee Professional Office Project Expands With Third Building
Summit At Apison And Lee Professional Office Project Expands With Third Building
  • 6/20/2024
Industrial Warehouse On Alton Park Boulevard Sells For $10.25 Million
Industrial Warehouse On Alton Park Boulevard Sells For $10.25 Million
  • 6/20/2024
All City Self Storage In Soddy Daisy Sells For $6.4 Million
All City Self Storage In Soddy Daisy Sells For $6.4 Million
  • 6/20/2024
Student Scene
Mountain Arts Community Center Hosts D2 School Board Candidate Forum June 23
  • 6/21/2024
Bradley County Campus Court Sees Increased Success Rate Reducing Truancy
  • 6/20/2024
Southern Adventist University Student Team Increases Rank In Financial Research Challenge
Southern Adventist University Student Team Increases Rank In Financial Research Challenge
  • 6/20/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Center For Healthy Aging Receives "Age-Friendly Health System - Committed To Care Excellence" Recognition
CHI Memorial Center For Healthy Aging Receives "Age-Friendly Health System - Committed To Care Excellence" Recognition
  • 6/21/2024
Parkridge Health System Names Tim Lemacks As Vice President Of Surgical Services
Parkridge Health System Names Tim Lemacks As Vice President Of Surgical Services
  • 6/20/2024
Erlanger Foundation Hosts New Food And Art-Centered Event, Farm To Table(aux), Pop! Goes the Warhol
Erlanger Foundation Hosts New Food And Art-Centered Event, Farm To Table(aux), Pop! Goes the Warhol
  • 6/19/2024
Memories
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
Chattanoogan Herbert "Happy" Lawson Penned "Anytime" Song Popularized By Eddy Arnold
  • 6/22/2024
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
Sears Fire In 1951 Was One Of The Most Memorable Of Downtown Blazes
  • 6/18/2024
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
Earl Freudenberg: You Could Tell The Weather By The Top Of The Maclellan Building
  • 6/16/2024
Outdoors
John Shearer: Examining Historic Booker T. Washington Park Bathhouse That Will Be Razed
John Shearer: Examining Historic Booker T. Washington Park Bathhouse That Will Be Razed
  • 6/21/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: A Slow Sense Of Doom
White Oak Mountain Ranger: A Slow Sense Of Doom
  • 6/16/2024
MGHC Presents Seminar On Grow Buckets June 15
  • 6/13/2024
Travel
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
Historic Valdosta, Ga.
  • 6/14/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Celebrates Completion Of Additional Amenities
  • 6/13/2024
What's New This Summer In Tennessee
  • 6/13/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: What If God’s Greatest Blessings Can’t Be Touched Or Held?
Bob Tamasy: What If God’s Greatest Blessings Can’t Be Touched Or Held?
  • 6/24/2024
Betty Stiles Retiring After 50 Years With Highland Park Church
Betty Stiles Retiring After 50 Years With Highland Park Church
  • 6/23/2024
Bob Tamasy: Want To Be Great At Something? Can You Spare 10,000 Hours?
Bob Tamasy: Want To Be Great At Something? Can You Spare 10,000 Hours?
  • 6/20/2024
Obituaries
Ronald “Ronnie” Boak
Ronald “Ronnie” Boak
  • 6/23/2024
Mary Ann Torola Russian
  • 6/23/2024
Ron Frere
Ron Frere
  • 6/23/2024