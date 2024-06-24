Latest Headlines

TVA Names New Leader For Browns Ferry Nuclear Site

  • Monday, June 24, 2024
Daniel Komm
The Tennessee Valley Authority has named Daniel Komm as the new site vice president for the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant near Athens, Al., effective June 27. Current Browns Ferry Site Vice President Manu Sivaraman will return to the Chattanooga office and take on an enterprise-wide project in Human Resources.

“Daniel brings operationally focused leadership from both his previous leadership roles at Browns Ferry as well as his experience as plant manager at other nuclear facilities,” said Tim Rausch, TVA’s chief nuclear officer. “We thank Manu for his leadership while at Browns Ferry and look forward to his continued leadership in TVA Nuclear. Together with our other talented team members, both Daniel and Manu will help us continue our journey to be the top nuclear fleet in the nation.”

Mr. Komm most recently served as plant manager at Browns Ferry. He joined TVA in 2021 when he served as the assistant plant manager at Browns Ferry. He joined the TVA Nuclear Fleet Center in 2022 as general manager, Operations Support, before returning to Browns Ferry as plant manager.

Prior to joining TVA, he gained 18 years of experience with Southern Nuclear Company where he got his start as an engineer and held a variety of roles in Operations including operations director at Hatch and at Vogtle, and he also served as work management director.

Mr. Komm has led three stations as plant manager from 2018 to 2020 including Vogtle, Farley and Hatch. He earned his Senior Reactor Operator License at Hatch. He holds a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Mississippi State University.

Browns Ferry is TVA’s first and largest nuclear plant with three boiling water reactors producing about 10 percent of TVA’s total generation capacity.

