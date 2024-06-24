Active Shooter Incident At Office Near Mall Ends With Suspect Dead, No One Else Injured

Chattanooga Police said an active shooter incident on Monday afternoon at an office building near Hamilton Place Mall ended with the suspect dead and no one else in the office injured.

Police spokesman Victor Miller said the suspect "failed to execute a plan" and he then shot himself.

He said no one else was shot at the office at 2034 Hamilton Place Blvd.

The call went out as an active shooter.

Sources said the incident involved a disgruntled employee.

Chattanooga Police earlier said, "CPD is at 2034 Hamilton Place Blvd. for a potential active shooter situation. Please avoid the area at this time. Updates to come."

Tenants at the building at that location include the Air Pollution Bureau.

Police at 4 p.m. said a lockdown was being lifted at the mall.

Mall officials had earlier said, "Reports of shots fired have not been confirmed next to Hamilton Place Mall.

"Out of precaution, we are asking that you please lock down now.

"Please allow customers in your area access to your space if needed."

A large number of police vehicles as well as ambulances went to the office building. Multiple agencies were involved in the response.







