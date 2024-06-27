Newest Bear Sighting Is In Dalton

There's another bear sighting after bears were spotted earlier in Hixson, Soddy Daisy and Lookout Mountain.

Dalton, Ga., officials said Thursday that a black bear has been sighted in the city of Dalton in the area between Roan Street School and the Mack Gaston Community Center.

Officials said at the time, "Public safety officers have responded to the scene and are monitoring the bear and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is responding.

"Residents in the area are urged to remain indoors and avoid any contact with the animal. Those who aren’t in the area should avoid the area and avoid any contact with the bear."

A later message was, "The DNR’s policy is apparently to not interfere with bears unless they’ve been inside the city for several days – they want to let the bear find its way back where it came from without interfering or injuring the animal.

"Our public safety departments are monitoring, but the bear was last seen in the area of MLK Boulevard and Roan Street. If anyone sees the bear, please do not get near it, avoid the animal and stay indoors. It’s also a good idea to make sure that lids are firmly placed on garbage cans and not to leave garbage out in plastic bags that could attract the bear."

A Dalton resident, Jah Harris, took a video of the bear. It was recorded behind his residence on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard which is near Roan Street School.