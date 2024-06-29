Ruth Obear, Former 1st Lady Of UTC, Dies At 89

Ruth Sandra Crowley Obear, former first lady of UTC, died Thursday at the age of 89.

Born August 20, 1934, Ms. Obear was the eldest daughter of Adelaide Hamilton Lennox Crowley, and John Cornelius Crowley of Somerville, Massachusetts. Described as a bright, energetic, and inquisitive child, she excelled in school and became her Chelmsford High School’s drum majorette.

With a deep appreciation for art and travel, she relocated to Cape Town, South Africa in 1976 where she acquired an extraordinary collection of African art and curios displayed throughout her home. In 1978 she moved to London, England where she continued to explore the art and culture of Europe. During those years, she traveled globally and continued to collect artifacts from rare places.

A woman of many talents, Ms. Obear taught herself to play the piano, to paint and draw, and she had a beautiful voice. She was a well-recognized and respected interior designer with Bayless and Stickley furniture in Rochester, New York. Overseas, she operated as a travel agent, gymnastics official, and an antique dealer. She was a very competitive and competent golfer and tennis player.

She was described as "a loyal and generous friend who had the admirable ability to stay in touch with people over the course of many decades."

She married Dr. Frederick Obear in 1998 and moved to Signal Mountain. In 2005 Dr. Obear resumed the role of chancellor of UTC, and Ms. Obear became the university’s First Lady. Along with Fred, Ruth, who was passionate about sports, became the biggest fan of the UTC Mocs, and the Tennessee Volunteers. She developed deep and meaningful friendships during her years in the Chattanooga area and became recognized for her leadership on several boards and charitable projects, it was stated. These include Chambliss Center for Children and the T.C. Thompson Children’s Hospital Foundation.

In 2000, the Obears served as chairpersons of the CSOA Main fundraisers. Their commitment to service was acknowledged with recognitions such as

Women of Distinction (2005)

The UTC Alumni Office Outstanding Service award (2008)

The Fred Gregg Award from the Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame (2016)

The Herald Wilkes Award from the UTC Athletics Hall of Fame (2017)

Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Dr. Frederick Obear, her two daughters, Leslie Sundell and Erin Sundell-Sio, her siblings, Jack Crowley and Lila McIntire, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A reception to remember and celebrate her life will be held later this year. Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to The Ruth Obear Scholarship Fund at UTC, and to Hearth Hospice.

Arrangements are being made by Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, Battlefield.