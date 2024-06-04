Man, 28, Shot And Killed On Hickory Valley Road Monday Night

A man, 28, was shot and killed Monday night on Hickory Valley Road.



Chattanooga Police responded around 10:16 p.m. to a person shot call in the 3200 block of Hickory Valley Road. Officers were able to locate a man with gunshot wounds.



Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.







CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the homicide investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.







The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim exited this location when the suspect shot the him.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.





