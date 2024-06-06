Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ACREE, JASON MAYO

2615 WINTER GARDEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ADAMS, JOHN EVAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR)



ANDERSON, LILLY YANG

401A E 16TH ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT

3115 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST



CAMP, LEE ANDREW

1094 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063103

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR



CHAUDHARI, SUNILKUMAR KANTIBHAI

1507 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA

1800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



CONLEY, ERIK JAMES

30 PAULMAR DR RED BANK, 374152409

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CROSS, JAMIE LYNN

843 PICKETT GULF ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



DUNN, JAMES COALTON

880 LUMINARY FIRETOWER RD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FITZGERALD, TREVOR JACOB

13784 TONJA LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



FRANKS, WAYNE EDWARD

2207 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434508

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



GALLEGOS, JOSE ABEL

1002 MCCAIN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO

2425 ASHMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GOODENOUGH, TESSAH SAVANNA JANE

4808 APPIAN WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HASTINGS, ZACHERY THOMAS

4920 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 373434230

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HILL, JARED LEVI

9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 373639631

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)HILLIARD, STANLEY MICHAEL410 PARAGON DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HODGE, HEATHER SUZANNE11257 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCATOOSA COUNTY GAHOLLAND, JAMES A2872 VALLEY VIEW RD CROSSVILLE, 385720211Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID717 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 376202114Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTJOHNSON, TIARA G3608 SUMTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS1631 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)JONES, STACIE MICHELE1087 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYKYNER, VIRGIL LAMONT1617 HUFF AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEWIS, BRYAN KEITH4414 CLAYTON STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSMARTIN, JEFFERY DEWAYNE2241 E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDMATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE334 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALEMCCROSKEY, DEONTA419 EAST 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCGHEE, KELVIN LEBRON701 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRECKLESS DRIVINGMELTON, BENNIE WILLIAM4203 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTPHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENTNEELY, EMMETTE EUGENE6441 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEORRICK, ERICA LYNN417 BENTON LANE LOT B SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPARIS, RODNEY ERIC4008 HOOKER RD Chattanooga, 374101618Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINECONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOREVADING ARRESTPASS, DONNIE NATHANIELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374064141Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPLUMLEE, CAMERON BLAIRE1324 PENDALL LN SODDY DAISY, 373797866Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTPOLLARD, MARCUS LARENZO5700 ROPER ST APT A7 EAST RIDGE, 374123184Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYRANDOLPH, CURTIS WAYNE7982 BORK MEMORIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTROBERSON, MICHAEL EVANHOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYSANCHEZ FELIX, HECTOR LUIS3627 DORRIS ST APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESANDERS, ROBIN LEANN843 PICKETT GULF RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffACCESSORY AFTER THE FACTSANTOS EVERILDO, GABRIEL RAMIREZ1230 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHELL, DAVID PATRICKHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSIMMS, COURTNEY LAMONT7905 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162606Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSIMS, DAPHNE LEIGH2733 6TH AVENUE UNIT 31 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTSLAVEN, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN107 ROCK CREEK RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTSMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE6848 SPENCE LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSMITH, CASEY DILLON1008 TROJAN RUN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE5500 CENTRAL AVE UNIT V CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISMTRAMMELL, WYLIESHA JOYSHAYA4511 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWALKER, CHRISTIAN LA REMY942 ANDREW JACKSON DR WAYNESBORO, 38485Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (JACKSON CO AL)WATSON, KAYA JANEE950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 124 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, JOE FRANK1804 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/27/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIGGS, BRADEN R

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/17/2004

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER $1000.00)

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BONE, OLANDIS NEGUALE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/27/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DAILEY, TONY LAVON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/19/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY DUNCAN, AALEEDA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/08/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/09/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOSS, JONATHON BURKE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/14/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF COCAINE

RESISTING ARREST HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/26/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) 4035031 HARVEY, PAIGE MAKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/17/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HATTEN, TERNA RAMONE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/26/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

FEDERAL

HOUSTON, HORATIO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/31/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FAILURE TO APPEAR HUFF, MICHAEL CLAYTON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING) HUGHLEY, STEPHON LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,0 JOHNSON, JUSTIN PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/01/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JONES, JENNIFER DENISE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/05/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

STALKING LEDFORD, KEVIN TROY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/16/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARSHALL, IAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/21/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MATUTE, SARAH NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/21/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

STALKING MESSER, JOSEPH CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/17/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PATTERSON, KASEY ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/15/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PUAC, RICHARD TOMAS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/06/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/15/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SCHOATES, ELIZABETH JEANETTE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/11/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/06/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHORTER, PATRICIA T

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/12/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SIMS, ERIC LEMARCUS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/07/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER

EMPLY OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT STEVENS, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/16/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED KIDNAPP

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVTED ASSAULT VAUGHN, STEVEN ROSCOE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 09/15/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING VELEZ, HECTOR GAOVIONI

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/22/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WARE, JAMES THEON

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/31/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WEBB, BILLY HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/18/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILLIS, MAKENZIE MEGAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/13/2003

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) WORTMAN, ZACHARY SETH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/23/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE









