Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, June 6, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ACREE, JASON MAYO 
2615 WINTER GARDEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ADAMS, JOHN EVAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR)

ANDERSON, LILLY YANG 
401A E 16TH ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT 
3115 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

CAMP, LEE ANDREW 
1094 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063103 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

CHAUDHARI, SUNILKUMAR KANTIBHAI 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA 
1800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

CONLEY, ERIK JAMES 
30 PAULMAR DR RED BANK, 374152409 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CROSS, JAMIE LYNN 
843 PICKETT GULF ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DUNN, JAMES COALTON 
880 LUMINARY FIRETOWER RD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FITZGERALD, TREVOR JACOB 
13784 TONJA LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FRANKS, WAYNE EDWARD 
2207 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434508 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

GALLEGOS, JOSE ABEL 
1002 MCCAIN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO 
2425 ASHMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GOODENOUGH, TESSAH SAVANNA JANE 
4808 APPIAN WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HASTINGS, ZACHERY THOMAS 
4920 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 373434230 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HILL, JARED LEVI 
9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 373639631 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

HILLIARD, STANLEY MICHAEL 
410 PARAGON DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HODGE, HEATHER SUZANNE 
11257 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CATOOSA COUNTY GA

HOLLAND, JAMES A 
2872 VALLEY VIEW RD CROSSVILLE, 385720211 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID 
717 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 376202114 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JOHNSON, TIARA G 
3608 SUMTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS 
1631 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

JONES, STACIE MICHELE 
1087 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KYNER, VIRGIL LAMONT 
1617 HUFF AVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEWIS, BRYAN KEITH 
4414 CLAYTON STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MARTIN, JEFFERY DEWAYNE 
2241 E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE 
334 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

MCCROSKEY, DEONTA 
419 EAST 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCGHEE, KELVIN LEBRON 
701 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING

MELTON, BENNIE WILLIAM 
4203 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT

NEELY, EMMETTE EUGENE 
6441 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

ORRICK, ERICA LYNN 
417 BENTON LANE LOT B SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PARIS, RODNEY ERIC 
4008 HOOKER RD Chattanooga, 374101618 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
EVADING ARREST

PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374064141 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PLUMLEE, CAMERON BLAIRE 
1324 PENDALL LN SODDY DAISY, 373797866 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

POLLARD, MARCUS LARENZO 
5700 ROPER ST APT A7 EAST RIDGE, 374123184 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RANDOLPH, CURTIS WAYNE 
7982 BORK MEMORIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROBERSON, MICHAEL EVAN 
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SANCHEZ FELIX, HECTOR LUIS 
3627 DORRIS ST APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SANDERS, ROBIN LEANN 
843 PICKETT GULF RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

SANTOS EVERILDO, GABRIEL RAMIREZ 
1230 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELL, DAVID PATRICK 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SIMMS, COURTNEY LAMONT 
7905 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162606 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SIMS, DAPHNE LEIGH 
2733 6TH AVENUE UNIT 31 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SLAVEN, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN 
107 ROCK CREEK RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

SMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE 
6848 SPENCE LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

SMITH, CASEY DILLON 
1008 TROJAN RUN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE 
5500 CENTRAL AVE UNIT V CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM

TRAMMELL, WYLIESHA JOYSHAYA 
4511 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WALKER, CHRISTIAN LA REMY 
942 ANDREW JACKSON DR WAYNESBORO, 38485 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (JACKSON CO AL)

WATSON, KAYA JANEE 
950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 124 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, JOE FRANK 
1804 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BIGGS, BRADEN R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER $1000.00)
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BONE, OLANDIS NEGUALE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DAILEY, TONY LAVON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
DUNCAN, AALEEDA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/08/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOSS, JONATHON BURKE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/14/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF COCAINE
  • RESISTING ARREST
HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/26/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) 4035031
HARVEY, PAIGE MAKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/17/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HATTEN, TERNA RAMONE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/26/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
HOUSTON, HORATIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/31/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HUFF, MICHAEL CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
HUGHLEY, STEPHON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,0
JOHNSON, JUSTIN PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/01/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, JENNIFER DENISE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/05/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
LEDFORD, KEVIN TROY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/16/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARSHALL, IAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MATUTE, SARAH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/21/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • STALKING
MESSER, JOSEPH CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
PATTERSON, KASEY ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PUAC, RICHARD TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/06/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SCHOATES, ELIZABETH JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHORTER, PATRICIA T
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMS, ERIC LEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/07/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • EMPLY OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
STEVENS, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/16/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED KIDNAPP
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVTED ASSAULT
VAUGHN, STEVEN ROSCOE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 09/15/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VELEZ, HECTOR GAOVIONI
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/22/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WARE, JAMES THEON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/31/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WEBB, BILLY HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/18/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIS, MAKENZIE MEGAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
WORTMAN, ZACHARY SETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/23/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE





