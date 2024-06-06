Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ACREE, JASON MAYO
2615 WINTER GARDEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ADAMS, JOHN EVAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR)
ANDERSON, LILLY YANG
401A E 16TH ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT
3115 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
CAMP, LEE ANDREW
1094 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063103
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
CHAUDHARI, SUNILKUMAR KANTIBHAI
1507 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COLEMAN, KOUTO LISIMBA
1800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
CONLEY, ERIK JAMES
30 PAULMAR DR RED BANK, 374152409
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CROSS, JAMIE LYNN
843 PICKETT GULF ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DUNN, JAMES COALTON
880 LUMINARY FIRETOWER RD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FITZGERALD, TREVOR JACOB
13784 TONJA LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FRANKS, WAYNE EDWARD
2207 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434508
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
GALLEGOS, JOSE ABEL
1002 MCCAIN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
2425 ASHMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GOODENOUGH, TESSAH SAVANNA JANE
4808 APPIAN WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSS OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HASTINGS, ZACHERY THOMAS
4920 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 373434230
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HILL, JARED LEVI
9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 373639631
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
HILLIARD, STANLEY MICHAEL
410 PARAGON DRIVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HODGE, HEATHER SUZANNE
11257 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CATOOSA COUNTY GA
HOLLAND, JAMES A
2872 VALLEY VIEW RD CROSSVILLE, 385720211
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID
717 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 376202114
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOHNSON, TIARA G
3608 SUMTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS
1631 DOGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
JONES, STACIE MICHELE
1087 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KYNER, VIRGIL LAMONT
1617 HUFF AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEWIS, BRYAN KEITH
4414 CLAYTON STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MARTIN, JEFFERY DEWAYNE
2241 E 27TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE
334 CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
MCCROSKEY, DEONTA
419 EAST 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCGHEE, KELVIN LEBRON
701 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING
MELTON, BENNIE WILLIAM
4203 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT
NEELY, EMMETTE EUGENE
6441 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
ORRICK, ERICA LYNN
417 BENTON LANE LOT B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PARIS, RODNEY ERIC
4008 HOOKER RD Chattanooga, 374101618
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
EVADING ARREST
PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374064141
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PLUMLEE, CAMERON BLAIRE
1324 PENDALL LN SODDY DAISY, 373797866
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
POLLARD, MARCUS LARENZO
5700 ROPER ST APT A7 EAST RIDGE, 374123184
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RANDOLPH, CURTIS WAYNE
7982 BORK MEMORIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBERSON, MICHAEL EVAN
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SANCHEZ FELIX, HECTOR LUIS
3627 DORRIS ST APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SANDERS, ROBIN LEANN
843 PICKETT GULF RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
SANTOS EVERILDO, GABRIEL RAMIREZ
1230 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHELL, DAVID PATRICK
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SIMMS, COURTNEY LAMONT
7905 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162606
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SIMS, DAPHNE LEIGH
2733 6TH AVENUE UNIT 31 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SLAVEN, CHRISTOPHER BRIAN
107 ROCK CREEK RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
SMITH, ANTONIECE MICHELLE
6848 SPENCE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SMITH, CASEY DILLON
1008 TROJAN RUN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE
5500 CENTRAL AVE UNIT V CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
TRAMMELL, WYLIESHA JOYSHAYA
4511 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WALKER, CHRISTIAN LA REMY
942 ANDREW JACKSON DR WAYNESBORO, 38485
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (JACKSON CO AL)
WATSON, KAYA JANEE
950 SPRING CREEK RD APT 124 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, JOE FRANK
1804 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
Here are the mug shots:
|BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BIGGS, BRADEN R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER $1000.00)
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|BONE, OLANDIS NEGUALE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAILEY, TONY LAVON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/19/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
|
|DUNCAN, AALEEDA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/08/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOSS, JONATHON BURKE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/14/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF COCAINE
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/26/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) 4035031
|
|HARVEY, PAIGE MAKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/17/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HATTEN, TERNA RAMONE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/26/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOUSTON, HORATIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/31/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|HUFF, MICHAEL CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
|
|HUGHLEY, STEPHON LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,0
|
|JOHNSON, JUSTIN PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/01/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JONES, JENNIFER DENISE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/05/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LEDFORD, KEVIN TROY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/16/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARSHALL, IAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MATUTE, SARAH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/21/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MESSER, JOSEPH CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PATTERSON, KASEY ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PUAC, RICHARD TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/06/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SCHOATES, ELIZABETH JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SHORTER, PATRICIA T
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SIMS, ERIC LEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/07/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- ATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- EMPLY OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|STEVENS, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/16/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED KIDNAPP
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS AGGRAVTED ASSAULT
|
|VAUGHN, STEVEN ROSCOE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 09/15/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VELEZ, HECTOR GAOVIONI
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/22/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WARE, JAMES THEON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/31/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WEBB, BILLY HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/18/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIS, MAKENZIE MEGAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|WORTMAN, ZACHARY SETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/23/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|