1 Killed, 1 Airlifted In Catoosa County Rollover Crash

One person was killed and another airlifted after a rollover crash in Catoosa County on Thursday evening.

Catoosa County Fire Department Chief Daniel Walston said firefighters were dispatched to a call of a motor vehicle crash with injuries on Dedmon Road.

Upon arrival firefighters found a vehicle that left the roadway and rolled onto its side with two people trapped inside. Both were extricated from the vehicle, with one deceased at the scene. The second person was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center, and their condition is unknown at this time.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.