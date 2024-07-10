Latest Headlines

Teen Who Was 17 At Time Of Piney Woods Murder Gets 17-Year Sentence

  • Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Myron Walton
Myron Walton

A youth, who was 17 at the time he gunned down 49-year-old Myron Pierre Walton Sr. at Piney Woods, has been sentenced to serve 17 years in state prison.

Anthony Garner, who is now 18, appeared before Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman on Monday morning.

He entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder. He had been charged with first-degree murder.

Prosecutor Kelly Black said the sentence will be served at 100 percent.

The incident happened in the 5200 block of Woodland View Circle.

Police received the call at 3:15 p.m.

last Aug. 3 and arrived on the scene two minutes later to find the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately engaged in life-saving efforts and the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but died at the hospital from his wounds to the chest.

Prosecutor Black said the two are seen fighting, then Garner began shooting. He fled in a black Mercedes.

Garner's case was transferred from Juvenile Court to adult court. 

Group Of Constitutional Officers, Commissioners Endorse Current GOP Local Legislative Delegation
Identity Given Of Couple Who Died In Murder-Suicide At Dunlap Nursing Home
Teen Who Was 17 At Time Of Piney Woods Murder Gets 17-Year Sentence
Randy Smith: Standing On The Promises
County To Seek Judge's Ruling On How 1941 Act Applies Today
Group Of Constitutional Officers, Commissioners Endorse Current GOP Local Legislative Delegation
Identity Given Of Couple Who Died In Murder-Suicide At Dunlap Nursing Home
Teen Who Was 17 At Time Of Piney Woods Murder Gets 17-Year Sentence
Randy Smith: Standing On The Promises
