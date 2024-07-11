HCSO Narcotics Detectives Seize Over 5 Kilograms Of Fentanyl

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit (NSI) served a search warrant on Monday at a local storage facility after an investigation revealed a large quantity of narcotics was being stored at that location.

During the search, a duffle bag, with the phrase “Drug Money” on one side was located and contained approximately 5.25 kilograms of Fentanyl. The Fentanyl was broken down for street-level distribution. In addition to the narcotics, digital scales and a handgun were also seized.



Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “A dealer may find it amusing to keep drugs in a bag labeled 'Drug Money,' but there's nothing funny about distributing poison like fentanyl and methamphetamine in our community. These drugs are indiscriminately killing our citizens. Let this drug seizure serve as a clear message from me, if you sell this poison in our community, the next knock on your door might be from my Narcotics Unit or SWAT Team executing a search warrant or an arrest warrant. Remember, the Sheriff’s Office still makes house calls.”

The street value of the narcotics is approximately $630,000.

This incident remains under investigation and when more details become available, an update will be issued.

