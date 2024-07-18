Latest Headlines

Tennessee Aquarium President And CEO Keith Sanford Announces Retirement

National Search Underway For Successor

  • Thursday, July 18, 2024
Keith Sanfor
Keith Sanfor

Keith Sanford, president and CEO of the Tennessee Aquarium, announced his upcoming retirement to the Aquarium’s board of trustees, staff, and volunteers on Thursday. Mr. Sanford expressed gratitude for the support he received during his tenure, which included both historic highs and unprecedented challenges.

“I’m proud of the entire team. Thanks to our visitor services and education staff, we are continuously ranked as one of the world’s top aquariums. We have innovative animal experts who provide the highest standards of care and a group of leading freshwater scientists who conduct vital research and restoration projects throughout the Southeast,” Mr. Sanford said. “And during some of our most challenging days in 2020, everyone was able to work together in a truly inspiring way to push past the uncertainty of that time and bounce back stronger than ever.”

The board of trustees elected Mr. Sanford as the aquarium’s fourth president and CEO on Feb. 23, 2016. The former First Tennessee market president has spent 44 years working in downtown Chattanooga. During that period, the city has experienced monumental changes, especially since May 1, 1992,when the Tennessee Aquarium first opened. “I brought my children to the Aquarium on opening day, and for the first time, there was excitement and a community spirit that we hadn’t felt before,” Mr. Sanford said. “When I bring my grandchildren to the aquarium today, it’s still thrilling to see people from around the world who have been drawn to downtown Chattanooga by the aquarium experience.”

Mr. Sanford credited his team for the nonprofit organization’s achievements under his direction, including the opening of the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute (TNACI) and several major galleries such as Lemur Forest, Island Life, Turtles of the World, and Ridges to Rivers. Other accomplishments include the addition of IMAX with Laser and new seating at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater, staff restructuring to focus on critical areas of Conservation, Education, Guest Experience, and Development, and the creation of a Director of Inclusion, Equity, and Diversity position. Another milestone was instituting a plan to retire the Aquarium’s long-term debt and increase financial stability.

Mr. Sanford’s service to the aquarium will conclude at the end of December. “Keith’s leadership has been exceptional, and he is leaving the aquarium in great shape for the next president and CEO,” said Valoria Armstrong, chair of the aquarium’s board of trustees. “We have engaged ThinkingAhead Executive Search, a Nashville-based nonprofit leadership search firm, to help us recruit Keith’s successor.” ThinkingAhead will cast a wide net to deliver high-caliber candidates to the aquarium’s board of trustees for consideration to name the Aquarium’s fifth president and CEO by early January. “I’m confident that the board’s selection committee will have several outstanding candidates to interview. The aquarium’s impeccable reputation, record of financial stewardship, and experienced staff make this a rare and highly desirable position.”

Each year, the aquarium delivers an economic impact of $187 million. More than 1,500 jobs are supported by the aquarium’s operating and capital expenditures, along with the spending of visitors from outside of Chattanooga. A recent economic impact study indicates that $9 million in tax revenue is generated for the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County to support essential services.

As an educational resource, the aquarium contributes $2.2 million each year through free student admissions and program support for education groups and other area nonprofits. Over 30,000 underserved students are admitted free of charge in an average year.

The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute (TNACI) is a leading voice for freshwater science, particularly in the Southeast. TNACI researchers collaborate with various conservation partners and stakeholders to study and protect the region’s diverse aquatic animals. The Saving the Sturgeon program has become well-known for a collaborative effort that has raised and released more than 330,000 Lake Sturgeon into the Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers. Efforts to restore Southern Appalachian Brook Trout have also proven very successful, with released fish repopulating streams within the cool mountain streams of the Cherokee National Forest.

Mr. Sanford expects the Aquarium’s future to be even more successful, thanks to broad community support and exceptional people.

He said, “I have been extremely fortunate to have such a dedicated team. They continuously push themselves to drive positive change. We’re embarking on an exciting master plan that features some bold ideas for the aquarium over the next 10 to 20 years. I’m confident that my successor will find themself surrounded by an energized team and supportive philanthropic community. Together, they’ll tackle some incredible projects that will be immeasurably impactful for the organization, the city, and region.”

Mr. Sanford assured the aquarium’s board of trustees of his commitment to a smooth transition and offered to assist the incoming CEO in an advisory capacity if needed.

Aquarium President/CEO and Tenure:

  1. Bill Flynn 1989 - 1993
  2. Jim Hill 1993 - 1995
  3. Charlie Arant 1995 – 2015
  4. Keith Sanford 2016 - 2024
Latest Headlines
Tennessee Wins In Court Of Appeals In Case Defending Tennessee Children
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2024
Red Bank Has Public Meeting July 25 About Comprehensive Plans For The City
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2024
Tennessee Aquarium President And CEO Keith Sanford Announces Retirement
Tennessee Aquarium President And CEO Keith Sanford Announces Retirement
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2024
Red Bank Conducting Studies Leading To Large Projects
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2024
Lindsey Hollis Captures Her 3rd CWGA Individual City Championship
  • Sports
  • 7/18/2024
Annual Gathering Of Medal Of Honor Recipients Is Coming To Chattanooga In 2025
  • Breaking News
  • 7/18/2024
Breaking News
Tennessee Wins In Court Of Appeals In Case Defending Tennessee Children
  • 7/18/2024

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced on Thursday that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit ruled in favor of the state in Friends of George’s, Inc. v. Mulroy —a case ... more

Red Bank Has Public Meeting July 25 About Comprehensive Plans For The City
  • 7/18/2024

The city of Red Bank is conducting studies for many large projects that will guide the city for years to come. A presentation of a comprehensive plan for the city as a whole, will be given at ... more

Red Bank Conducting Studies Leading To Large Projects
  • 7/18/2024

The city of Red Bank is conducting studies for many large projects that will guide the city for years to come. A presentation of a comprehensive plan for the city as a whole will be given at ... more

Breaking News
Early Voting For Aug. 1 State, Federal Primaries, And County General Elections Continues Through July 27
  • 7/18/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/18/2024
Commissioner Graham Says Citizens Should Sue The County Over Acre Requirement For STVRs
  • 7/17/2024
Teenager Drowns At Blue Hole In Soddy Daisy
  • 7/17/2024
City Councilwoman Jenny Hill Announces Re-Election Campaign For District 2
City Councilwoman Jenny Hill Announces Re-Election Campaign For District 2
  • 7/17/2024
Opinion
RPA And The Modern Liberal Agenda: A Misfit For Hamilton County’s Conservative Values - And Response (2)
  • 7/15/2024
My Morning Prayer
  • 7/14/2024
Vote For Sherrie Guinn Ford For School Board District 11
  • 7/17/2024
Ben Daugherty Is Passionate About Our Children's Success
  • 7/17/2024
Why I'm Voting For Tammy Barnes For District 1 School Board
  • 7/17/2024
Sports
Lindsey Hollis Captures Her 3rd CWGA Individual City Championship
Lindsey Hollis Captures Her 3rd CWGA Individual City Championship
  • 7/18/2024
Mocs Fan Fest Set For August 4th At Finley
  • 7/18/2024
Impressive Academic Honors Continue For Lee Women's Golf Team
  • 7/17/2024
Mocs Football Preview: Stocked Up Linebackers Room
  • 7/17/2024
Sage Hill Investors And Chattanooga Football Club Celebrate Official Groundbreaking For New Headquarters
Sage Hill Investors And Chattanooga Football Club Celebrate Official Groundbreaking For New Headquarters
  • 7/17/2024
Happenings
Chattanooga River Games Set July 26
  • 7/18/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Adjusting To Change
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Adjusting To Change
  • 7/17/2024
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain Partners With White Oak Bicycle Co-op
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain Partners With White Oak Bicycle Co-op
  • 7/15/2024
Doug Daugherty: Boy Builders Of Brainerd
  • 7/18/2024
Splash Summer Arts Festival Set For Aug. 17 In Miller Park
  • 7/16/2024
Entertainment
Guitar Rocker Jax Hollow Performs At Nightfall July 19
Guitar Rocker Jax Hollow Performs At Nightfall July 19
  • 7/17/2024
New Series In Miller Park Offers Opportunities To “Take A Break”
  • 7/16/2024
Best of Grizzard- Run For Public Office
Best of Grizzard- Run For Public Office
  • 7/17/2024
"Hippie Chick Twang" Live Music Event At MACC Is Aug. 15
"Hippie Chick Twang" Live Music Event At MACC Is Aug. 15
  • 7/17/2024
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features Big Bam Boom: Hall & Oates Tribute Band
  • 7/16/2024
Opinion
RPA And The Modern Liberal Agenda: A Misfit For Hamilton County’s Conservative Values - And Response (2)
  • 7/15/2024
My Morning Prayer
  • 7/14/2024
Vote For Sherrie Guinn Ford For School Board District 11
  • 7/17/2024
Dining
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
The Five Star Food Fight Returns To Chattanooga Market July 21
  • 7/15/2024
Business/Government
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Releases 2024 State Of Black Chattanooga Report
Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Releases 2024 State Of Black Chattanooga Report
  • 7/18/2024
2 HCSO Deputies Receive Star Of Life Awards From CECA
2 HCSO Deputies Receive Star Of Life Awards From CECA
  • 7/18/2024
Disorder Over Unleashed Dog - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/18/2024
Real Estate
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
Abandoned Warehouse Turned To Quaint Apartments Is Couple's Labor Of Love
  • 7/16/2024
Real Estate Transfers For July 11-17
  • 7/18/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/18/2024
Student Scene
Nominations Now Open For Tennessee Early Educator Awards
  • 7/15/2024
Twin Brothers Build Foundations For Construction Careers At GNTC
Twin Brothers Build Foundations For Construction Careers At GNTC
  • 7/15/2024
From Military Service And Building Cyclotrons – Chris Jones, Advanced Technologies Instructor At Cleveland State
From Military Service And Building Cyclotrons – Chris Jones, Advanced Technologies Instructor At Cleveland State
  • 7/15/2024
Living Well
A Lineage Of Care At Southern Adventist University: The Johnson Family
A Lineage Of Care At Southern Adventist University: The Johnson Family
  • 7/18/2024
Dementia Support Ministry Educational Session Offered July 27
  • 7/17/2024
Sand Volleyball Fundraiser For Austin Hatcher Pediatric Cancer Set For July 27
  • 7/17/2024
Memories
The Civil War Experiences of Robert M. Magill Enhanced
  • 7/13/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Joe Garagiola Remembers Joe Engel
  • 7/10/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
  • 7/6/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: June
White Oak Mountain Ranger: June
  • 7/18/2024
Major League Fishing Reveals Lakes Chickamauga And Nickajack As Bass Pro Tour Stage Four Venues In 2025
  • 7/18/2024
Mill Line Trail Dedicated With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Mill Line Trail Dedicated With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
  • 7/17/2024
Travel
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 1st Red Panda Cub In 8 Years
Chattanooga Zoo Celebrates Birth Of 1st Red Panda Cub In 8 Years
  • 7/18/2024
Nightlife: After-Hours At The Tennessee Aquarium Set For Aug. 23
Nightlife: After-Hours At The Tennessee Aquarium Set For Aug. 23
  • 7/18/2024
Summertime Spectacle Returns: The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival
Summertime Spectacle Returns: The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival
  • 7/16/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Golden Anniversaries Don't Come Along Every Day
Bob Tamasy: Golden Anniversaries Don't Come Along Every Day
  • 7/17/2024
"Why Should I Preach About The End Times?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 7/17/2024
Worship Night 2024 With Stephen McWhirter At Silverdale Baptist Church Set For Sept. 26
  • 7/15/2024
Obituaries
Wanda Faye Bailey
Wanda Faye Bailey
  • 7/18/2024
William Eugene Hargraves
William Eugene Hargraves
  • 7/18/2024
Dorothy Burrow Hale
Dorothy Burrow Hale
  • 7/18/2024