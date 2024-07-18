Tennessee Aquarium President And CEO Keith Sanford Announces Retirement

Keith Sanford, president and CEO of the Tennessee Aquarium, announced his upcoming retirement to the Aquarium’s board of trustees, staff, and volunteers on Thursday. Mr. Sanford expressed gratitude for the support he received during his tenure, which included both historic highs and unprecedented challenges.

“I’m proud of the entire team. Thanks to our visitor services and education staff, we are continuously ranked as one of the world’s top aquariums. We have innovative animal experts who provide the highest standards of care and a group of leading freshwater scientists who conduct vital research and restoration projects throughout the Southeast,” Mr. Sanford said. “And during some of our most challenging days in 2020, everyone was able to work together in a truly inspiring way to push past the uncertainty of that time and bounce back stronger than ever.”

The board of trustees elected Mr. Sanford as the aquarium’s fourth president and CEO on Feb. 23, 2016. The former First Tennessee market president has spent 44 years working in downtown Chattanooga. During that period, the city has experienced monumental changes, especially since May 1, 1992,when the Tennessee Aquarium first opened. “I brought my children to the Aquarium on opening day, and for the first time, there was excitement and a community spirit that we hadn’t felt before,” Mr. Sanford said. “When I bring my grandchildren to the aquarium today, it’s still thrilling to see people from around the world who have been drawn to downtown Chattanooga by the aquarium experience.”

Mr. Sanford credited his team for the nonprofit organization’s achievements under his direction, including the opening of the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute (TNACI) and several major galleries such as Lemur Forest, Island Life, Turtles of the World, and Ridges to Rivers. Other accomplishments include the addition of IMAX with Laser and new seating at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater, staff restructuring to focus on critical areas of Conservation, Education, Guest Experience, and Development, and the creation of a Director of Inclusion, Equity, and Diversity position. Another milestone was instituting a plan to retire the Aquarium’s long-term debt and increase financial stability.

Mr. Sanford’s service to the aquarium will conclude at the end of December. “Keith’s leadership has been exceptional, and he is leaving the aquarium in great shape for the next president and CEO,” said Valoria Armstrong, chair of the aquarium’s board of trustees. “We have engaged ThinkingAhead Executive Search, a Nashville-based nonprofit leadership search firm, to help us recruit Keith’s successor.” ThinkingAhead will cast a wide net to deliver high-caliber candidates to the aquarium’s board of trustees for consideration to name the Aquarium’s fifth president and CEO by early January. “I’m confident that the board’s selection committee will have several outstanding candidates to interview. The aquarium’s impeccable reputation, record of financial stewardship, and experienced staff make this a rare and highly desirable position.”

Each year, the aquarium delivers an economic impact of $187 million. More than 1,500 jobs are supported by the aquarium’s operating and capital expenditures, along with the spending of visitors from outside of Chattanooga. A recent economic impact study indicates that $9 million in tax revenue is generated for the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County to support essential services.

As an educational resource, the aquarium contributes $2.2 million each year through free student admissions and program support for education groups and other area nonprofits. Over 30,000 underserved students are admitted free of charge in an average year.

The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute (TNACI) is a leading voice for freshwater science, particularly in the Southeast. TNACI researchers collaborate with various conservation partners and stakeholders to study and protect the region’s diverse aquatic animals. The Saving the Sturgeon program has become well-known for a collaborative effort that has raised and released more than 330,000 Lake Sturgeon into the Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers. Efforts to restore Southern Appalachian Brook Trout have also proven very successful, with released fish repopulating streams within the cool mountain streams of the Cherokee National Forest.

Mr. Sanford expects the Aquarium’s future to be even more successful, thanks to broad community support and exceptional people.

He said, “I have been extremely fortunate to have such a dedicated team. They continuously push themselves to drive positive change. We’re embarking on an exciting master plan that features some bold ideas for the aquarium over the next 10 to 20 years. I’m confident that my successor will find themself surrounded by an energized team and supportive philanthropic community. Together, they’ll tackle some incredible projects that will be immeasurably impactful for the organization, the city, and region.”

Mr. Sanford assured the aquarium’s board of trustees of his commitment to a smooth transition and offered to assist the incoming CEO in an advisory capacity if needed.

