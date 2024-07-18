Red Bank Conducting Studies Leading To Large Projects

The city of Red Bank is conducting studies for many large projects that will guide the city for years to come. A presentation of a comprehensive plan for the city as a whole will be given at public meeting at the community center next Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m.

Citizens are asked to attend and give their vision for the city’s future. At that meeting the result of the small area study regarding the site of the former Red Bank Middle School property will also be discussed.

Another comprehensive plan, specific to parks and recreation, has just been completed and was submitted to the commissioners at the Tuesday evening council meeting. Parks and Rec Manager Jeffrey Grabe said that a comprehensive parks plan will help the city apply for and receive federal grants. A vote to formally accept the plan will be voted on at the Aug. 6 commission meeting.

Nobody in the city government now knows when the public works facility was built, but it is common knowledge that it is in bad condition. A resolution was passed that authorized a contract with Barge Design Solutions for professional services to do a financial feasibility and environmental efficiencies study for constructing a new public works building that also includes the probable construction cost estimate. The study is not to exceed $210,000 and it will be paid with American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Stormwater inlet grates for storm sewers have been a problem for bicycles in Red Bank. Due to the design and orientation of them, bicycle tires get stuck in the gaps. Public Works Director Greg Tate reported that the work has started for replacing the old grates with new ones that are designed to be bike friendly. So far, 17 drain covers have been replaced along Dayton Boulevard, which cost $13,000. Director Tate received approval Tuesday night from the commissioners for the public works department to replace 29 more for an additional cost of $22,540. The work was budgeted and will come from the State Street Aid fund.

Red Bank Baptist Church at 4000 Dayton Blvd. was authorized to use the city right-of-way behind the church to install a handicap ramp. The ramp will create a transition between the different elevations of the church and the parking lot for better accessibility into the building.

Approval was given to update the city’s wrecker ordinance that establishes regulations for the operation of wreckers and wrecker services within Red Bank. It will govern tows that originate with the city, such as when needed after a wreck. The regulations have been modernized, said Police Chief Dan Seymour. A new fee schedule in conjunction with the revised ordinance was also passed. The charges that are now allowed in Red Bank more closely match rates in other surrounding cities.

Red Bank citizen Freddie Hanner was appointed to the city’s non-profit citizens advisory board.

A resolution was passed that recognizes July 19 as Park and Recreation Professionals Day. Parks Manager Grabe was recognized for his work to improve Red Bank’s parks.

Upcoming community events include a Movie Night on Friday at the community center. There will be food trucks and free popcorn and the movie will be Finding Nemo. A mini-farmers market will be held at Red Bank City Park on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Artists are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to decorate traffic signal boxes in the city with the theme of Southern birds. The deadline to apply is July 23. More information is available on Red Bank’s website.