School Board Approves Contract For Mental Health Services For Students

The County School Board on Thursday voted 10-0 to approve a one-year contract to provide mental health services to students.

Board member Rhonda Thurman was absent.

Patricia Russell, executive director for Social Emotional and Academic Development, had told the board, "I am requesting that the Board approve the attached Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Hamilton County Department of Education, Division of Exceptional Education, and Centerstone Community Mental Health Centers, Inc.

"The purpose of this MOU is to provide school-based mental health services, in Hamilton County Schools, for students exhibiting significant emotional and behavioral challenges.

- Centerstone offers school-based services within many Tennessee schools. Providing

integrated mental health treatment for children and adolescents, school-based

therapists/case managers work within preschool, elementary, middle and high school

classrooms helping students overcome behavioral, emotional, or social problems that

interfere with success at school and at home.

Common issues may include:

- Aggression

- Anxiety

- Depression

- Isolation

- Poor social skills

- Stress

- Trauma

- Truancy



"School-Based Therapists help students reduce disruptive behavior and improve self-monitoring

skills. Integrated as members of the school team, therapists/case managers serve youth in a

familiar setting, offering little interruption to their school day. School-based services include:



- Individual and group therapy

- Family counseling

- Classroom observations

- Risk assessments, as needed (suicidal or homicidal)? Specialized training and support services for parents and teachers

- Collaboration with other community providers

- Linkage to additional community resources



"Teachers, school counselors, principals, and parents refer students into the program. Programs

may be funded by state or federal grants, or TennCare. HCDE will not be asked to pay for or bill

for any services. We will only be referring students, based on needs. All funding is handled by

Centerstone."