Red Bank Post Office Boxes Broken Into; Thieves Ditch Car And Get Away

The Red Bank Police Department reported that in the early hours of July 1, officers responded to the area of the Red Bank Post Office on reports of someone stealing mail.

A vehicle matching the suspect description was located in the area where the vehicle fled a short distance.

The suspects then exited the vehicle and ran on foot. With the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, a search was conducted for the suspects. The suspects were not located.



Numerous items of mail were located inside the suspect vehicle. Red Bank detectives are working to identify the suspects.

Detectives are working with the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office regarding the theft and to return the mail.