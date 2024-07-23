Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/05/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BEACH, MARZJHAII JAZMERE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/10/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROCK, LANCE RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/04/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CALHOUN, MIKAYLA SHANICE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/05/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA CARDENAS, EDDIE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/19/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE CESSNA, SONYA CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/03/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT DOWNER, JEFFERY JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 11/26/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GABBERT, JEANETTE STEPHANIE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARREN, BRANDY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/05/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GENTRY, CHRISTINA RAE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/09/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GILBERT, CALEB ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/13/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLADDEN, DYLAN CHANCELLOR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/26/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

EVADING ARREST GODINEZ MENDEZ, TEODORO

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/30/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GOINS, REGINA LORENE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 04/30/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HARBORT, SIERA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/08/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MIGUEL, PASCUAL JUAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/09/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION MOSES, TREVON CORDELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/01/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR NAJARRO, JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/13/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

SHOPLIFTING

SHOPLIFTING PARTIN, HEATHER REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/16/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PRUITT, REGINALD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 03/14/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INDECENCY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA REECE JR, DARIN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/28/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SCHREINER, ANDREW MARK

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/24/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT VALLIN, KATHLEEN MARINA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/21/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, GEORGIA FELECIA

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/21/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING WORBINGTON BURKS, DANIEL DESHON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/12/2002

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



