Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
1614 ST ELMO Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BEACH, MARZJHAII JAZMERE
1611 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROCK, LANCE RICHARD
5228 Old Hixson Pike Hixson, 373433931
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CALHOUN, MIKAYLA SHANICE
2243 E24TH ST APT 427 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
CARDENAS, EDDIE JAMES
2011 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
CESSNA, SONYA CHRISTINE
10835 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DOWNER, JEFFERY JACKSON
123 DOWER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GABBERT, JEANETTE STEPHANIE
2909 REBECCA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARREN, BRANDY NICOLE
230 SWEETLAND DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GENTRY, CHRISTINA RAE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GILBERT, CALEB ROBERT
6387 HARRISON PIKE MOMS HOUSE CHATTANOOGA, 374162849
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GLADDEN, DYLAN CHANCELLOR
9002 WACONDA SHORE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
EVADING ARREST
GODINEZ MENDEZ, TEODORO
3607 4TH AVENUE DOESNT KNOW IT CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOINS, REGINA LORENE
3615 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARBORT, SIERA NICOLE
184 ARVIL WARD LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LANGFORD, JOHN CLINTON
7138 SHEPHERD VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MIGUEL, PASCUAL JUAN
2208 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
MOSES, TREVON CORDELL
4724 TARPON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
NAJARRO, JONATHAN
183 BENT OAK TRAIL SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING
PARTIN, HEATHER REBECCA
539 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PRUITT, REGINALD LEBRON
1505 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111008
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INDECENCY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REECE JR, DARIN JOSEPH
203 YALE DRIVE TELLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SCHREINER, ANDREW MARK
123 CANYON VILLA RD RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VALLIN, KATHLEEN MARINA
1732 W MOSIER PL APT 21 DENVER, 80223
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, GEORGIA FELECIA
29 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WORBINGTON BURKS, DANIEL DESHON
2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
Here are the mug shots:
|BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/05/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BEACH, MARZJHAII JAZMERE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/10/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROCK, LANCE RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/04/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CALHOUN, MIKAYLA SHANICE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/05/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|CARDENAS, EDDIE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/19/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
|
|CESSNA, SONYA CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/03/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
|
|DOWNER, JEFFERY JACKSON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/26/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GABBERT, JEANETTE STEPHANIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARREN, BRANDY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/05/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GENTRY, CHRISTINA RAE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GILBERT, CALEB ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/13/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GLADDEN, DYLAN CHANCELLOR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- EVADING ARREST
|
|GODINEZ MENDEZ, TEODORO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/30/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GOINS, REGINA LORENE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/30/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HARBORT, SIERA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/08/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MIGUEL, PASCUAL JUAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
|
|MOSES, TREVON CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NAJARRO, JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/13/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PARTIN, HEATHER REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PRUITT, REGINALD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 03/14/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- PUBLIC INDECENCY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|REECE JR, DARIN JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/28/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SCHREINER, ANDREW MARK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/24/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VALLIN, KATHLEEN MARINA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/21/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOODS, GEORGIA FELECIA
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/21/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WORBINGTON BURKS, DANIEL DESHON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 07/22/2024
Charge(s):
|