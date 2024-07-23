Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS 
1614 ST ELMO Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BEACH, MARZJHAII JAZMERE 
1611 E 50TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROCK, LANCE RICHARD 
5228 Old Hixson Pike Hixson, 373433931 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CALHOUN, MIKAYLA SHANICE 
2243 E24TH ST APT 427 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

CARDENAS, EDDIE JAMES 
2011 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

CESSNA, SONYA CHRISTINE 
10835 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DOWNER, JEFFERY JACKSON 
123 DOWER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GABBERT, JEANETTE STEPHANIE 
2909 REBECCA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARREN, BRANDY NICOLE 
230 SWEETLAND DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GENTRY, CHRISTINA RAE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GILBERT, CALEB ROBERT 
6387 HARRISON PIKE MOMS HOUSE CHATTANOOGA, 374162849 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLADDEN, DYLAN CHANCELLOR 
9002 WACONDA SHORE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
EVADING ARREST

GODINEZ MENDEZ, TEODORO 
3607 4TH AVENUE DOESNT KNOW IT CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOINS, REGINA LORENE 
3615 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HARBORT, SIERA NICOLE 
184 ARVIL WARD LN DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LANGFORD, JOHN CLINTON 
7138 SHEPHERD VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MIGUEL, PASCUAL JUAN 
2208 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

MOSES, TREVON CORDELL 
4724 TARPON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

NAJARRO, JONATHAN 
183 BENT OAK TRAIL SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SHOPLIFTING
SHOPLIFTING

PARTIN, HEATHER REBECCA 
539 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PRUITT, REGINALD LEBRON 
1505 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111008 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INDECENCY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REECE JR, DARIN JOSEPH 
203 YALE DRIVE TELLAHOMA, 37388 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SCHREINER, ANDREW MARK 
123 CANYON VILLA RD RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE 
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VALLIN, KATHLEEN MARINA 
1732 W MOSIER PL APT 21 DENVER, 80223 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, GEORGIA FELECIA 
29 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WORBINGTON BURKS, DANIEL DESHON 
2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

