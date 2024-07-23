Latest Headlines

HCSO Narcotics Detectives Seize $51,000 Worth Of Meth

  • Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Law enforcement officers seized a large amount of meth, along with other drug paraphernalia and cash at a residence on 3rd Avenue on Monday.

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit, with assistance from HCSO SWAT Team and Uniformed Services personnel, executed a search warrant at 3615 3rd Avenue in Chattanooga on Monday.
 
The subject of the investigation was identified as Regina Goins, also known as "Regina Brewster."  Tonya Goins was also charged in connection with this investigation. 
 
During the subsequent search of the residence, detectives located approximately 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, a small amount of Fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and $544 in U.S.
currency. The currency was seized in accordance with state law.  The street value of the narcotics is approximately $51,000.
 
“Once again, your Sheriff's Office has successfully disrupted and seized a substantial quantity of dangerous drugs, preventing them from causing harm and destroying families. My mandate to all deputies, especially my Narcotics detectives, is to prioritize eradicating this poison from our community. As I have stated before and it remains true today: If you choose to be involved in drug distribution in this county, as these individuals discovered, the next knock on your door might be from my Narcotics detectives and SWAT Team executing a search warrant. We are coming for you and as you can see, we still make house calls," said Sheriff Austin Garrett.
 
Both subjects were transported to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
 
Regina Goins was also booked for the possession of Fentanyl.
 
Additional charges are pending further investigation.
