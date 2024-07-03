Medal Of Honor Awarded To Last 2 Members Of Andrews' Raid And Great Locomotive Chase

The White House on Wednesday announced that President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor posthumously to U.S. Army Private Philip G. Shadrach and Private George D. Wilson for their acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty during the Andrews' Raid and Great Locomotive Chase that occurred on April 12, 1862.

The Medal of Honor ceremony is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. today (Wednesday) at the White House. The general public can watch the official ceremony as it is being streamed on the Heritage Center's website at www.MoHHC.org/Raiders.

David Currey, executive director for the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, said, “It is with great honor and pride that the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center joins the families of Private Philip G. Shadrach and Private George D. Wilson in celebrating the White House announcement that the Medal of Honor will be awarded to these two American heroes for their selfless heroic act of valor and sacrifice during the Andrews' Raid on April 12, 1862.

"Today’s decision rectifies a historical oversight that has deprived Privates Shadrach and Wilson from receiving our nation's highest military honor for valor on the battlefield. The incredible story of Andrews Raid and the Great Locomotive Chase led to the awarding of the first Medals of Honor in our nation’s history. It also created the first of several undeniable historical connections between Chattanooga and the Medal of Honor that ultimately established Chattanooga as the Birthplace of the Medal of Honor.

" The Heritage Center wants to thank everyone who helped make this day possible. We look forward to honoring Medal of Honor Recipients Shadrach and Wilson as part of our Great Locomotive Chase exhibit that tells the heroic acts of valor from that day and through our mission that shares the stories of Medal of Honor Recipients to inspire future generation about six values: Patriotism, Citizenship, Courage, Integrity, Sacrifice and Commitment.