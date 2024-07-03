County Commission OKs $1,051,451,689 Budget; County Gets Extra $2 Million From State For Forensics Center

The County Commission on Wednesday for the first time approved a budget that tops $1 billion. The final figure is $1,051,451,689.

The budget does not include a property tax increase.

Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole cautioned that steps need to be taken now to avoid a tax increase in the future. He said COVID funds could no longer be relied upon.

The vote was 9-1. Commissioner David Sharpe was opposed. Commissioner Warren Mackey was absent.

The county school board had initially asked for a $20 million increase - above "growth money." The approved budget includes an extra one-time $5 million.

Also, County Mayor Wamp said the state is providing an extra $2 million for a planned regional forensics center.

He said the county initially looked at a site on Jenkins Road for a brand new facility, but the cost was excessive.

Instead, the county recently closed on the $2.65 million purchase of the former Center for Sports Medicine at 400 N. Holtzclaw Ave. The 13,342-square-foot building was erected in 1987 and renovated in 1998.

County Mayor Wamp said the estimate by Artech architectural firm is that the cost to rehab the building will be $12 million. The state earlier provided $10 million for the project.

The county mayor said the additional state funds will hopefully cover the full cost.

Here are the county budget appropriations for supported agencies:

1. That $81,903 be appropriated to the Regional Council of Governments and

SETDD to promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to

provide funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



2. That $228,113 be appropriated to the Air Pollution Control Bureau to

promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide

funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



3. That $842,974 be appropriated to the Humane Educational Society to

promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide

funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



4. That $600,000 be appropriated to the Chamber-Community Economic

Development to promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and

to provide funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



5. That $107,947 be appropriated to the Chattanooga African-American

Museum Building Maintenance to promote the welfare of the citizens of

Hamilton County and to provide funds for the ongoing programs of the

organization.



6. That $25,000 be appropriated to the Armed Forces Day Parade to promote

the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide funds for the

ongoing programs of the organization.



7. That $50,000 be appropriated to the Creative Discovery Museum to

promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide

funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



8. That $50,000 be appropriated to the Thrive Regional Partnership to promote

the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide funds for the

ongoing programs of the organization.



9. That $170,000 be appropriated to United Way 211 to promote the welfare

of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide funds for the ongoing

programs of the organization.



10. That $150,000 be appropriated to the Family Justice Center to promote the

welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide funds for the

ongoing programs of the organization.



11. That $30,000 be appropriated to Junior Achievement of Chattanooga to

promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide

funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



12. That $50,000 be appropriated to the Imagination Library – Signal Centers to

promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide

funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



13. That $250,000 be appropriated to the Partnership for Families/Children to

promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide

funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



14. That $150,000 be appropriated to the Hamilton County Fair to promote the

welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide funds for the

ongoing programs of the organization.



15. That $30,000 be appropriated to the Collegedale Public Library to promote

the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide funds for the

ongoing programs of the organization.



16. That $100,000 be appropriated to La Paz Chattanooga to promote the

welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide funds for the

ongoing programs of the organization.



17. That $82,165 be appropriated to the Hamilton County Hazardous Materials

Team to promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to

provide funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



18. That $640,979 be appropriated to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire

Department to promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and

to provide funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



19. That $475,160 be appropriated to the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department

to promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide

funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



20. That $130,884 be appropriated to the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department

to promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide

funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



21. That $82,467 be appropriated to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue

Squad to promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to

provide funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



22. That $532,211 be appropriated to the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire

Department to promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and

to provide funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



23. That $68,348 be appropriated to the Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department

to promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide

funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



24. That $164,841 be appropriated to the Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services

to promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide

funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



25. That $237,447 be appropriated to the Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department

to promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide

funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



26. That $103,467 be appropriated to the Hamilton County Stars to promote the

welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide funds for the

ongoing programs of the organization.



27. That $81,708 be appropriated to the Flattop Volunteer Fire Department to

promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide

funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



28. That $62,500 be appropriated to the Tennessee Interstate Conservancy, LLC

(Interstate Beautification) to promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton

County and to provide funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



29. That $50,000 be appropriated to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to

promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide

funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



30. That $50,000 be appropriated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga to

promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide

funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



31. That $21,000 be appropriated to the Adult Day Services – Signal Centers to

promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide

funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



32. That $75,000 be appropriated to the Children’s Advocacy Center to

promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide

funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



33. That $50,000 be appropriated to the Young Lives – Teenage Moms

Program to promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to

provide funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



34. That $10,366,500 be appropriated to the Chattanooga Tourism Company to

promote the welfare of the citizens of Hamilton County and to provide

funds for the ongoing programs of the organization.



