State Comptroller Says County Commissioner Mackey Received $27,382 In "Questionable Reimbursements"

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office "has resulted in the discovery of questionable activity by a sitting Hamilton County Commissioner," officials said.

In keeping with Comptroller’s Office policy, the name of the commissioner is being withheld because no criminal charges have been filed, it was stated.

The commission earlier discussed some aspects of the investigation that related to Commissioner Warren Mackey.

Investigators said they determined the commissioner received at least $27,382.09 in questionable reimbursements through the county for purchases he made from his discretionary spending allowance. Investigators questions these reimbursements as legitimate business expenses for the benefit of the taxpayers and county.

The questionable reimbursements include:

$15,500 to rent an additional office space when the building did not have active electric service. Investigators visited the office and observed indications that the office was not being used.

$5,971.42 for meetings at local restaurants.

$1,059.10 for a personal purchase of two red leather office chairs.

$1,368.18 for cell phone accessories, including charging cables, wall adapters, a Bluetooth speaker, Apple AirPods, portable phone chargers, and Beats wireless earbuds.

$1,349.81 for the purchase of 48 storage totes that investigators could not locate.

$1,127.58 in lodging expenses that exceeded allowable amounts.

$1,006 for the renewal of a Post Office Box.

Investigators also found the commissioner failed to turn over a $150 donation check that was issued to the Medal of Honor Hall of Valor Museum by the Hamilton County government.

The results of this investigation were communicated with the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, who was appointed Pro Tem in this matter, after the 11th Judicial District Attorney General was recused.

“County commissioner expenses should be appropriately scrutinized before reimbursements are made,” said Comptroller Mumpower. “All expenses should be in furtherance of the county commissioner’s duties and not wasteful or abusive of taxpayer funds.”

Commissioner Mackey is a retired Chattanooga State professor.

To view the investigative report, go to tncot.cc/doireports.