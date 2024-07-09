100 Homes, 87 Townhomes Planned At Tennessee River Site At Lupton City

One hundred single family homes and 87 townhomes are planned near the Tennessee River by the old Dixie Mill site.

The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for rezoning of the "Riverton North" site by LFG Homes.

Officials said the developer's team has met with the City Parks Department and have agreed to construct a 10-foot-wide greenway within the project to connect Elm Street and city properties to the north of the development, with the city-owned mill site.

The site where the old mill was torn down and then taken over and cleaned up by the city is set to become a park.

The greenway is set to connect Rivermont Park and the Champions Club and continue to the mill site. It is eventually envisioned to cross the river to connect with the Riverwalk.

A new connector, Luptonville Crossing, is to be constructed across the Norfolk Southern Railroad as part of the Riverton Farms project to the southwest and connect to Dixie Circle. Riverton North will connect into Luptonville Crossing and connect the parks.

The location is just north of where developer Thunder Thornton is selling 35 riverfront estate lots at Riverton Farms.

A previous developer had planned over 300 homes and a commercial village at the site.

Riverton was previously owned by BlueCross, which at one time planned to build a headquarters on the 216-acre site. It sold the property after building at Cameron Hill instead.