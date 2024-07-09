Latest Headlines

100 Homes, 87 Townhomes Planned At Tennessee River Site At Lupton City

  • Tuesday, July 9, 2024

One hundred single family homes and 87 townhomes are planned near the Tennessee River by the old Dixie Mill site.

The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for rezoning of the "Riverton North" site by LFG Homes.

Officials said the developer's team has met with the City Parks Department and have agreed to construct a 10-foot-wide greenway within the project to connect Elm Street and city properties to the north of the development, with the city-owned mill site.

The site where the old mill was torn down and then taken over and cleaned up by the city is set to become a park.

The greenway is set to connect Rivermont Park and the Champions Club and continue to the mill site. It is eventually envisioned to cross the river to connect with the Riverwalk.

A new connector, Luptonville Crossing, is to be constructed across the Norfolk Southern Railroad as part of the Riverton Farms project to the southwest and connect to Dixie Circle. Riverton North will connect into Luptonville Crossing and connect the parks.

The location is just north of where developer Thunder Thornton is selling 35 riverfront estate lots at Riverton Farms. 

A previous developer had planned over 300 homes and a commercial village at the site.

Riverton was previously owned by BlueCross, which at one time planned to build a headquarters on the 216-acre site. It sold the property after building at Cameron Hill instead.

 

Latest Headlines
Mayor Hopeful Next Chattanooga Police Chief Will Be From Within The Department
  • Breaking News
  • 7/9/2024
Signal Mountain To Get Going On Old Town Sidewalks, Rehabbing Sewer Lines
  • Breaking News
  • 7/9/2024
100 Homes, 87 Townhomes Planned At Tennessee River Site At Lupton City
  • Breaking News
  • 7/9/2024
Judge Says Hixson "Pillar Of The Community" Would Be Alive Except For Illegal Immigrant
Judge Says Hixson "Pillar Of The Community" Would Be Alive Except For Illegal Immigrant
  • Breaking News
  • 7/9/2024
Duplex In East Ridge Catches Fire Tuesday Morning
Duplex In East Ridge Catches Fire Tuesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 7/9/2024
2023-24 Tennessee Athletics Year in Review
  • Sports
  • 7/9/2024
Breaking News
100 Homes, 87 Townhomes Planned At Tennessee River Site At Lupton City
  • 7/9/2024

One hundred single family homes and 87 townhomes are planned near the Tennessee River by the old Dixie Mill site. The Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval for rezoning of the ... more

Duplex In East Ridge Catches Fire Tuesday Morning
Duplex In East Ridge Catches Fire Tuesday Morning
  • 7/9/2024

A duplex caught fire early Tuesday morning in East Ridge. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire in a duplex at 183 Cecil ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/9/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERSON, ... more

Breaking News
State Agency Looking Into Death Of Pilgrim Pride Worker At Chattanooga Plant
  • 7/8/2024
Planning Commission Approves Trio Of 20-Story Buildings At Eureka Foundry Site
Planning Commission Approves Trio Of 20-Story Buildings At Eureka Foundry Site
  • 7/8/2024
Chickamauga Lock To Have Temporary Closures For Underwater Repairs
  • 7/8/2024
Arraignment Set Friday For Former Police Chief Murphy In Criminal Court
Arraignment Set Friday For Former Police Chief Murphy In Criminal Court
  • 7/8/2024
State Comptroller Says County Commissioner Mackey Received $27,382 In "Questionable Reimbursements"
State Comptroller Says County Commissioner Mackey Received $27,382 In "Questionable Reimbursements"
  • 7/8/2024
Opinion
Glynda Jackson Brown Was The Soul Of Red Bank
Glynda Jackson Brown Was The Soul Of Red Bank
  • 7/8/2024
Democrats In Chaos
  • 7/8/2024
Trump Team Tactics And Changes To The Republican Platform
  • 7/9/2024
Is Hazelwood Even A True Conservative?
  • 7/9/2024
Once Again, Lies And Dishonesty
  • 7/8/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: Braves Looking More And More Like A Playoff Contender
Wiedmer: Braves Looking More And More Like A Playoff Contender
  • 7/8/2024
Josh Heupel Named To 2024 Dodd Trophy Watch List
Josh Heupel Named To 2024 Dodd Trophy Watch List
  • 7/9/2024
2023-24 Tennessee Athletics Year in Review
  • 7/9/2024
Chattanooga Area Golfers Competing In Tennessee State Open
Chattanooga Area Golfers Competing In Tennessee State Open
  • 7/8/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Steve Sloan’s High School Days Through Friend Steve Gibson
John Shearer: Remembering Steve Sloan’s High School Days Through Friend Steve Gibson
  • 7/8/2024
Happenings
ArtsBuild Announces 2nd Annual InterMission – A Celebration Of The Arts In Chattanooga
ArtsBuild Announces 2nd Annual InterMission – A Celebration Of The Arts In Chattanooga
  • 7/9/2024
Doug Daugherty: Bike Gangs Of Brainerd, Circa 1960
  • 7/9/2024
3rd Annual Veteran's Dog Days Of Summer Event Set For Aug. 24
  • 7/9/2024
Shuptrine’s Gallery Has Old-World Style Paintings Exhibit By Hunter Eddy
Shuptrine’s Gallery Has Old-World Style Paintings Exhibit By Hunter Eddy
  • 7/9/2024
Fifth Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival To Host Broad Arrow Auctions Oct. 12
Fifth Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival To Host Broad Arrow Auctions Oct. 12
  • 7/9/2024
Entertainment
Meteorologist Clay Smith Re-joins Local 3 Storm Alert Team
Meteorologist Clay Smith Re-joins Local 3 Storm Alert Team
  • 7/8/2024
Ringgold Ramblers Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
Ringgold Ramblers Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
  • 7/8/2024
Remembering Longtime Broadcaster Bill Miller
Remembering Longtime Broadcaster Bill Miller
  • 7/7/2024
Jazz Artist Julie Dexter Featured At Nightfall Jazz Café Series At The Granfalloon
Jazz Artist Julie Dexter Featured At Nightfall Jazz Café Series At The Granfalloon
  • 7/5/2024
Best Of Grizzard: Post Spring Break
Best Of Grizzard: Post Spring Break
  • 7/5/2024
Opinion
Glynda Jackson Brown Was The Soul Of Red Bank
Glynda Jackson Brown Was The Soul Of Red Bank
  • 7/8/2024
Democrats In Chaos
  • 7/8/2024
Trump Team Tactics And Changes To The Republican Platform
  • 7/9/2024
Dining
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
LAUNCH Gains Global Accolades, Acquires Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga Building
  • 7/5/2024
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
Freezing Food Class Offered By UT Extension July 9, 10, 13
  • 7/5/2024
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
Business/Government
Local Financial Institutions Join To Promote Healthy Credit With 720 Literacy Program Event July 19
  • 7/9/2024
Chattanooga – A Great Place For Business
Chattanooga – A Great Place For Business
  • 7/9/2024
18 Traffic Deaths Reported Over The Independence Holiday Travel Period
  • 7/9/2024
Real Estate
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
Best Western On Lee Highway Sells For $6.1 Million
  • 7/4/2024
Kadi Brown: Heat Wave Heroes - Mastering Your Thermostat
Kadi Brown: Heat Wave Heroes - Mastering Your Thermostat
  • 7/3/2024
Real Estate Transfers For June 27-July 3
  • 7/4/2024
Student Scene
Chattanooga State Announces New Leadership Appointments To Enhance Student Success
Chattanooga State Announces New Leadership Appointments To Enhance Student Success
  • 7/3/2024
Local Educator Wins The William Friday Award From The National Paideia Center
Local Educator Wins The William Friday Award From The National Paideia Center
  • 7/3/2024
GNTC Student Places In Top 10 At National FBLA Competition
GNTC Student Places In Top 10 At National FBLA Competition
  • 7/3/2024
Living Well
Parkridge Medical Center Completes 500th Heart Implant Procedure
  • 7/9/2024
Integrate Counseling Services Celebrates Anniversary
  • 7/8/2024
A Step Ahead Chattanooga Presents Decades Silent Disco
  • 7/9/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
Earl Freudenberg: Julius Parker’s Advice
  • 7/6/2024
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
PHOTOS: 2 Andrews Raiders Get White House Recognition
  • 7/4/2024
Trumpeter Danny Davis Loved The Tivoli
Trumpeter Danny Davis Loved The Tivoli
  • 6/29/2024
Outdoors
U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Seeks Comment On Proposed Critical Habitat For The Barrens Topminnow
  • 7/8/2024
Howard School Interns To Shine At Lookout Mountain Conservancy’s Lowcountry Shrimp Boil
Howard School Interns To Shine At Lookout Mountain Conservancy’s Lowcountry Shrimp Boil
  • 7/3/2024
DPRD's Sharpe Resigns To Pursue Teaching, Interim Parks Director Nominated
DPRD's Sharpe Resigns To Pursue Teaching, Interim Parks Director Nominated
  • 7/2/2024
Travel
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River’s $275 Million Expansion Project Continues With Topping Out Ceremony Of New Hotel Tower
  • 7/3/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named One Of Best Mountain Town Resorts In US By HGTV
  • 7/2/2024
Macaroni Penguin Chick Hatches At The Tennessee Aquarium
Macaroni Penguin Chick Hatches At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 7/1/2024
Church
Pray Chattanooga Hosts "Back2Life Back To School" Event Aug. 3 At Revive Church
Pray Chattanooga Hosts "Back2Life Back To School" Event Aug. 3 At Revive Church
  • 7/9/2024
Megan And Dan Davis Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Luncheon July 25
Megan And Dan Davis Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Luncheon July 25
  • 7/9/2024
Bob Tamasy: It Takes 2 To Tango – And Many Other Things
Bob Tamasy: It Takes 2 To Tango – And Many Other Things
  • 7/8/2024
Obituaries
Simon William Myers
Simon William Myers
  • 7/9/2024
Sam Hugh Harlin, Jr.
Sam Hugh Harlin, Jr.
  • 7/9/2024
James Melvin Stakely
James Melvin Stakely
  • 7/9/2024