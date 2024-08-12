Latest Headlines

Child Dies After Being Left In Car All Day At Collegedale Construction Site; Father Charged

  • Monday, August 12, 2024

A small child died after being left in a car all day on Monday while his father was at a construction site, Collegedale Police said.

The child’s father, Timothy Paul Blackdeer, has been charged with reckless homicide and aggravated child abuse or neglect.

On Monday afternoon, Collegedale police officers working in the active school zone at Collegedale Academy made contact with a driver in the 4800 block of College Drive East. Upon being stopped the driver, later identified as Blackdeer, asked officers for help because his small child was unresponsive.

Emergency and first responders attempted unsuccessfully to revive the infant, and the child was pronounced dead at T.C. Thompson Children’s Hospital.

Police said, "During the event it was revealed that the child had been left unattended in the father’s SUV for most of the day while he was at work on a nearby construction site."


