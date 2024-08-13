Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AMBROCIO-JUAREZ, JOSE ARMANDO 
2107 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044437 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOONE, SHARRON DENISE 
1801 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD 
2111 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063221 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN 
171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EVADING ARREST

COOK, JASMINE CORA ROSE 
1218 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DELASSUS, DAMON ANTHONY 
800 WALKER AVENUE #8409 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FIELDS, DONITA MICHELLE 
121 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GOLDEN, ANDREW LEE 
900 MTN CREEK RD BLDG APT I 119 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GREGORY, JOSHUA ATHANIEL 
2333 DOT SIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL 
22 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

HUDSON, SARAH DANIELLE 
644 W 14TH STREET UNIT 084 CHATTANOOGA, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JACKSON, WESLEY NMN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LYONS, NATHAN EDWARD LINN 
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, FRANK CURTIS 
1934 DRY VALLEY ROAD NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

NEAL, MATTHEW AARON 
8616 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

PATTERSON, DONALD MICHAEL 
314 PEARL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PENA, ESAUL 
6111 VANCE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

PIGG, WILLIE B 
5279 RA GRIFFITH HWY WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PITTS, RAVEN ONTENA 
806 WINDRUSH LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 374214483 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

PLATT, THOMAS E 
2130 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYES, NATACIA BEATRIZ 
4603 MAYFAIR UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ESCAPE

ROGERS, JASMINE LORRAINE 
39 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHEPHERD, DELONTE ANTHONY 
2600 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

SIMS, BRYAN CHRISTOPHER 
4002 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

SUMMERS, BARBARA MICHELLE 
1413 KNOXVILLE AVE ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TATE, ERIC EUGENE 
10538 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS

THOMAS, DATHAN GEROME 
6235 RIVOLI DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
FALSE REPORTS

VELASQUEZ GONZALEZ, ARASELI 
CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WARD, SEAN WILLIAM 
137 BERNARD CIR APT 1 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATLEY, WENDY FUCHON 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILKEY, JONATHAN FLOYD 
1432 THATCHER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

WOOTEN, JOSHUA CORTEZE 
1775 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

