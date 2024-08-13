Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AMBROCIO-JUAREZ, JOSE ARMANDO

2107 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044437

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOONE, SHARRON DENISE

1801 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD

2111 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063221

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN

171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

EVADING ARREST



COOK, JASMINE CORA ROSE

1218 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DELASSUS, DAMON ANTHONY

800 WALKER AVENUE #8409 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



FIELDS, DONITA MICHELLE

121 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GOLDEN, ANDREW LEE

900 MTN CREEK RD BLDG APT I 119 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



GREGORY, JOSHUA ATHANIEL

2333 DOT SIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL

22 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



HUDSON, SARAH DANIELLE

644 W 14TH STREET UNIT 084 CHATTANOOGA, 37302

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JACKSON, WESLEY NMN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALYONS, NATHAN EDWARD LINNHOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORGAN, FRANK CURTIS1934 DRY VALLEY ROAD NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTNEAL, MATTHEW AARON8616 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEPATTERSON, DONALD MICHAEL314 PEARL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37321Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPENA, ESAUL6111 VANCE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEEVADING ARRESTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPIGG, WILLIE B5279 RA GRIFFITH HWY WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYPITTS, RAVEN ONTENA806 WINDRUSH LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 374214483Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)PLATT, THOMAS E2130 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 30721Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REYES, NATACIA BEATRIZ4603 MAYFAIR UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEESCAPEROGERS, JASMINE LORRAINE39 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHEPHERD, DELONTE ANTHONY2600 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTSIMS, BRYAN CHRISTOPHER4002 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONSUMMERS, BARBARA MICHELLE1413 KNOXVILLE AVE ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATATE, ERIC EUGENE10538 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFALSE REPORTSTHOMAS, DATHAN GEROME6235 RIVOLI DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTFALSE REPORTSVELASQUEZ GONZALEZ, ARASELICHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWARD, SEAN WILLIAM137 BERNARD CIR APT 1 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATLEY, WENDY FUCHON727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILKEY, JONATHAN FLOYD1432 THATCHER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEOPEN CONTAINER LAWWOOTEN, JOSHUA CORTEZE1775 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

AMBROCIO-JUAREZ, JOSE ARMANDO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/18/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOONE, SHARRON DENISE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/22/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/21/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

EVADING ARREST COOK, JASMINE CORA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/16/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DELASSUS, DAMON ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/04/1978

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FIELDS, DONITA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/28/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GOLDEN, ANDREW LEE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 10/06/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GREGORY, JOSHUA ATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/12/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUDSON, SARAH DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/22/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LYONS, NATHAN EDWARD LINN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/24/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, FRANK CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/19/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT PATTERSON, DONALD MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/02/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PENA, ESAUL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/12/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT PIGG, WILLIE B

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/06/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PITTS, RAVEN ONTENA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) PLATT, THOMAS E

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYES, NATACIA BEATRIZ

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/09/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ESCAPE ROGERS, JASMINE LORRAINE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/04/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMS, BRYAN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION SUMMERS, BARBARA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/01/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TATE, ERIC EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/01/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS THOMAS, DATHAN GEROME

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/03/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

FALSE REPORTS WOOTEN, JOSHUA CORTEZE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE



