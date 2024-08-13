Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AMBROCIO-JUAREZ, JOSE ARMANDO
2107 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044437
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOONE, SHARRON DENISE
1801 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD
2111 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063221
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN
171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
EVADING ARREST
COOK, JASMINE CORA ROSE
1218 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DELASSUS, DAMON ANTHONY
800 WALKER AVENUE #8409 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FIELDS, DONITA MICHELLE
121 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GOLDEN, ANDREW LEE
900 MTN CREEK RD BLDG APT I 119 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GREGORY, JOSHUA ATHANIEL
2333 DOT SIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL
22 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
HUDSON, SARAH DANIELLE
644 W 14TH STREET UNIT 084 CHATTANOOGA, 37302
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JACKSON, WESLEY NMN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LYONS, NATHAN EDWARD LINN
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORGAN, FRANK CURTIS
1934 DRY VALLEY ROAD NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
NEAL, MATTHEW AARON
8616 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
PATTERSON, DONALD MICHAEL
314 PEARL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37321
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PENA, ESAUL
6111 VANCE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PIGG, WILLIE B
5279 RA GRIFFITH HWY WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PITTS, RAVEN ONTENA
806 WINDRUSH LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 374214483
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
PLATT, THOMAS E
2130 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 30721
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REYES, NATACIA BEATRIZ
4603 MAYFAIR UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ESCAPE
ROGERS, JASMINE LORRAINE
39 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHEPHERD, DELONTE ANTHONY
2600 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045621
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
SIMS, BRYAN CHRISTOPHER
4002 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
SUMMERS, BARBARA MICHELLE
1413 KNOXVILLE AVE ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TATE, ERIC EUGENE
10538 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS
THOMAS, DATHAN GEROME
6235 RIVOLI DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
FALSE REPORTS
VELASQUEZ GONZALEZ, ARASELI
CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WARD, SEAN WILLIAM
137 BERNARD CIR APT 1 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATLEY, WENDY FUCHON
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILKEY, JONATHAN FLOYD
1432 THATCHER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WOOTEN, JOSHUA CORTEZE
1775 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
