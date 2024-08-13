All Charges Dismissed Against Illinois Man Arrested For Alleged Plans To Have Sex With Teen In Chattanooga

All charges have been dismissed against an Illinois man who was arrested last September after allegedly making plans to have sex with a 15-year-old male during a visit to Chattanooga.

Theodore Bello Traister, 41, of Bensenville, Il., was charged with aggravated statutory rape and five counts of solicitation of a minor.

All charges were dismissed in General Sessions Court on Monday "per the District Attorney."

Authorities earlier said Traister reached out to what he thought was a teen on a Facebook page and arranged to meet the youth in Chattanooga.

Traister was arrested at Papa John's on Broad Street. He had said he was going to bring pizza to the youth's house.