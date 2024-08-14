Billy Burnette Seeks Seat On Collegedale Commission

Billy Burnette has announced his candidacy for Collegedale City Commissioner.

Born and raised in Hamilton County, Mr. Burnette is a graduate of Tyner High School and Chattanooga State. He served with the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department for 13 years and currently holds a senior management role with Hamilton County EMS, where he has worked for 31 years.

For the past 19 years, Mr. Burnette has been actively involved with the Forgotten Child Fund, where he currently serves as treasurer on the Board of Directors.

He has lived in Collegedale for 24 years with his wife of 33 years, Debbie, where they have raised their four daughters, Kayla, Emily, Jessica, and Stephanie.

His campaign said Mr. Burnette "is passionate about maintaining the small-town charm of Collegedale while preparing for the inevitable growth the community faces. His platform emphasizes fiscal responsibility, ensuring that taxpayer dollars are used wisely, and prioritizing the upkeep of the city’s parks and greenways. As a candidate, he believes in being a voice for the people and encourages residents to take an active role in their local government.

"Committed to transparency and accessibility, Mr. Burnette plans to meet regularly with the public to hear their concerns and ideas. He looks forward to working collaboratively with fellow Commissioners and the talented staff of Collegedale to build on the strong foundation that has been established."