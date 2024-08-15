Latest Headlines

Soddy Daisy Woman, 20, Dies In Freak Accident

  • Thursday, August 15, 2024
Autumn McClure
Autumn McClure

The funeral service will be Saturday for a 20-year-old Soddy Daisy woman who died in a freak accident.

Autumn RyAnn McClure was in a vehicle driven by her boyfriend on Wednesday morning in Ringgold when a brake caliper flew off the vehicle in front of them. It went through the windshield and struck Ms. McClure.

The life-long resident of Soddy Daisy was the salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Soddy Daisy High School. She had an associate degree from Chattanooga State Community College and was currently enrolled there in the Graphic Design Program.

Her family said, "Autumn loved the beach and animals, especially her pets. She enjoyed going to concerts, paddle boarding, and hiking.

"Autumn had such a sweet soul and touched so many people. She was bright and caring and so incredibly smart. She had a warmth about her that will continue to touch hearts even after her passing. There are not nearly enough words to describe the beauty of our girl."

Survivors are her mother, Kimberly Annette Brock (Rusty); twin sister, Ivy McClure; sister, Simone Matherly (Steve); brother, Collin Le; brother, Gage Brock; aunt, Allie Vincelli (Ben); grandfather, Morris McClure; the love of her life, Tyler Nunley; nieces, Teagan and Delilah Matherly, Caylin, Chloe and Daleyza and Kimberly Le and extended family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy.

The funeral service will be Saturday for a 20-year-old Soddy Daisy woman who died in a freak accident. Autumn RyAnn McClure was in a vehicle driven by her boyfriend on Wednesday morning in ...

A Criminal Court jury for the second time has found Kristijian Mrkonjic guilty of first-degree murder in a killing outside the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway. The conviction on all charges ...

A girl fight in which a baseball bat was used as a weapon ended in shots being fired into a car occupied by some of the combatants. Di'Corius Edwards, 22, of Watkins Street, was charged with ...

