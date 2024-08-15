HCSO School Resource Deputy Involved In Head-On Collision On Highway 58

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy was involved in a head-on collision in the 13600 block of Highway 58 in Meigs County on Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

Preliminary information at the scene indicates the School Resource Deputy was struck head-on when the driver of the other vehicle crossed into his lane of travel.



Both the SRD and the driver of the opposite vehicle sustained what are believed to be minor injuries.



We are grateful and fortunate that neither the deputy nor the driver of the other vehicle sustained more severe injuries in this crash.



The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

