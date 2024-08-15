Latest Headlines

HCSO School Resource Deputy Involved In Head-On Collision On Highway 58

  • Thursday, August 15, 2024

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy was involved in a head-on collision in the 13600 block of Highway 58 in Meigs County on Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

Preliminary information at the scene indicates the School Resource Deputy was struck head-on when the driver of the other vehicle crossed into his lane of travel.

Both the SRD and the driver of the opposite vehicle sustained what are believed to be minor injuries.

We are grateful and fortunate that neither the deputy nor the driver of the other vehicle sustained more severe injuries in this crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.

Latest Headlines
Dan Fleser: Super Veteran Crew Gearing Up For Vols
Dan Fleser: Super Veteran Crew Gearing Up For Vols
  • Sports
  • 8/15/2024
HCSO School Resource Deputy Involved In Head-On Collision On Highway 58
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2024
Laura Howse Running For Collegedale Commission
Laura Howse Running For Collegedale Commission
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2024
Soddy Daisy Woman, 20, Dies In Freak Accident
Soddy Daisy Woman, 20, Dies In Freak Accident
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2024
Kristijian Mrkonjic Guilty In Retrial For Murder At Former Skyzoo Bar
Kristijian Mrkonjic Guilty In Retrial For Murder At Former Skyzoo Bar
  • Breaking News
  • 8/15/2024
Lombardi Award Tabs Vols' Pearce Jr. To Preseason Watch List
Lombardi Award Tabs Vols' Pearce Jr. To Preseason Watch List
  • Sports
  • 8/15/2024
Breaking News
Laura Howse Running For Collegedale Commission
Laura Howse Running For Collegedale Commission
  • 8/15/2024

Laura Howse announced she is running for the Collegedale Commission. Born and raised in Memphis, Ms. Howse moved to Ooltewah with her husband Jon in 2006. She immediately began teaching in ... more

Soddy Daisy Woman, 20, Dies In Freak Accident
Soddy Daisy Woman, 20, Dies In Freak Accident
  • 8/15/2024

The funeral service will be Saturday for a 20-year-old Soddy Daisy woman who died in a freak accident. Autumn RyAnn McClure was in a vehicle driven by her boyfriend on Wednesday morning in ... more

Kristijian Mrkonjic Guilty In Retrial For Murder At Former Skyzoo Bar
Kristijian Mrkonjic Guilty In Retrial For Murder At Former Skyzoo Bar
  • 8/15/2024

A Criminal Court jury for the second time has found Kristijian Mrkonjic guilty of first-degree murder in a killing outside the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway. The conviction on all charges ... more

Breaking News
Girl Fight At Wilcox Boulevard Dollar General Ends With Gunshots
Girl Fight At Wilcox Boulevard Dollar General Ends With Gunshots
  • 8/15/2024
Newly Weds Foods, LLC To Expand In Bradley County, Creating 40 New Jobs
  • 8/15/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/15/2024
Federal Prison Terms Handed Out In Drug, Gun Cases
  • 8/14/2024
Improvements Continuing At The Commons On Lookout Mountain
  • 8/14/2024
Opinion
Doug Daugherty: The Opportunity of History - The Legacy of Chattanooga
  • 8/15/2024
Moses Freeman, Jr.: Imparting Lessons Of Life
  • 8/11/2024
Vote For Allison Gorman
  • 8/15/2024
Let's Amplify The Teacher's Voice In Education
  • 8/15/2024
Half Truths
  • 8/12/2024
Sports
Lombardi Award Tabs Vols' Pearce Jr. To Preseason Watch List
Lombardi Award Tabs Vols' Pearce Jr. To Preseason Watch List
  • 8/15/2024
Lookouts Split Double Header With Trash Pandas
  • 8/15/2024
Vols Running Backs Grow And Evolve Through Camp
  • 8/15/2024
Herrington’s Ace Highlights U.S. Amateur Win; Engle Also Advances
Herrington’s Ace Highlights U.S. Amateur Win; Engle Also Advances
  • 8/14/2024
Lookouts Shut Out Trash Pandas As Christian Moore Makes Chattanooga Debut
Lookouts Shut Out Trash Pandas As Christian Moore Makes Chattanooga Debut
  • 8/14/2024
Happenings
MainStreet Cruise-In Is Aug. 24
MainStreet Cruise-In Is Aug. 24
  • 8/15/2024
NeuroScience Innovation Foundation Will Benefit From 5th Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 11-13
NeuroScience Innovation Foundation Will Benefit From 5th Annual Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Oct. 11-13
  • 8/14/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - No Guarantees
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - No Guarantees
  • 8/14/2024
Jerry Summers: Just A Medal - Or Is It?
Jerry Summers: Just A Medal - Or Is It?
  • 8/15/2024
Book Review: "The Little White Bunny Gets A Name"
Book Review: "The Little White Bunny Gets A Name"
  • 8/15/2024
Entertainment
WTCI PBS Presents A Special Broadcast Of “The Light We Share”
WTCI PBS Presents A Special Broadcast Of “The Light We Share”
  • 8/15/2024
New Locals Only Music Festival Celebrates Chattanooga's Homegrown Talent
New Locals Only Music Festival Celebrates Chattanooga's Homegrown Talent
  • 8/14/2024
The Starlighters Have Free Concert Friday
The Starlighters Have Free Concert Friday
  • 8/13/2024
Departure: A Tribute To Journey Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
Departure: A Tribute To Journey Headlines TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/13/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Dog Days Of Summer Part 1
Best Of Grizzard - Dog Days Of Summer Part 1
  • 8/12/2024
Opinion
Doug Daugherty: The Opportunity of History - The Legacy of Chattanooga
  • 8/15/2024
Moses Freeman, Jr.: Imparting Lessons Of Life
  • 8/11/2024
Vote For Allison Gorman
  • 8/15/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
Chattanooga Margarita Festival Crowns The Winner Of The Best Margarita
  • 8/15/2024
Winners Announced For The 2024 Chattanooga Vegan Chef Challenge
  • 8/12/2024
Nosh-A-Nooga Chattanooga’s First Jewish Food Festival Is Aug. 18
  • 8/5/2024
Business
3 Consecutive Months Of Record-Low Unemployment In TN
3 Consecutive Months Of Record-Low Unemployment In TN
  • 8/15/2024
TNECD Announces Nearly $3 million In Funding Through The Transportation Network Growth Opportunity Initiative
TNECD Announces Nearly $3 million In Funding Through The Transportation Network Growth Opportunity Initiative
  • 8/15/2024
Chattanooga Attorney Reinstated To Practice Law
  • 8/15/2024
Real Estate
TCAT To Break Ground On New Diesel Technology, Lineman Training, And Truck Driving Education Facility
  • 8/15/2024
Kadi Brown: Home Sellers - Here’s What The NAR Settlement Means For You
Kadi Brown: Home Sellers - Here’s What The NAR Settlement Means For You
  • 8/15/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 8-14
  • 8/15/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland City Schools Remembers Barbara Ector: A Legacy Of 36 Years Of Dedication And Service
Cleveland City Schools Remembers Barbara Ector: A Legacy Of 36 Years Of Dedication And Service
  • 8/15/2024
Sale Creek Alumni Banquet Is Aug. 24
  • 8/15/2024
Cadek Conservatory To Offer Early Childhood Music Classes
Cadek Conservatory To Offer Early Childhood Music Classes
  • 8/14/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Neurology Adds Dr. Timothy Lucey
Erlanger Neurology Adds Dr. Timothy Lucey
  • 8/15/2024
Morning Pointe Expands With The Lantern Alzheimer’s Center In East Hamilton, Opening Early 2025
Morning Pointe Expands With The Lantern Alzheimer’s Center In East Hamilton, Opening Early 2025
  • 8/15/2024
CHI Memorial Joins Chattanooga Police To Promote Proper Firearm Storage In Vehicles
  • 8/15/2024
Memories
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
Amanda Whitfield Is Contest Winner For Historic Local Map From Chattanoogan.com
  • 8/13/2024
John Shearer: Old Wann Funeral Home Building In St. Elmo Is Full Of History
John Shearer: Old Wann Funeral Home Building In St. Elmo Is Full Of History
  • 8/12/2024
Earl Freudenberg - “Elvis Presley Lives On In Our Hearts”
Earl Freudenberg - “Elvis Presley Lives On In Our Hearts”
  • 8/10/2024
Outdoors
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host Free Gardening Classes
  • 8/13/2024
Kayak Angler Drowns On Watauga River; Identified As Brandon Nave Of Wautauga, Tn.
  • 8/12/2024
Crabtree Farms Hosts Annual Fall Plant Sale And Festival Sept. 21-22
  • 8/8/2024
Travel
Incline Creates Annual Pass
  • 7/31/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
  • 7/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
  • 7/28/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Lessons We Could Learn From The Summer Olympics
Bob Tamasy: Lessons We Could Learn From The Summer Olympics
  • 8/15/2024
Series On The End Times/Last Days Continues Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 8/14/2024
Rhonda and Mark Gilliland To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Marketplace Luncheon
  • 8/12/2024
Obituaries
Mildred Sybil Agee Triplett
Mildred Sybil Agee Triplett
  • 8/15/2024
Cletus Oloney Bishop
Cletus Oloney Bishop
  • 8/15/2024
Jo Anna Carpenter
  • 8/15/2024