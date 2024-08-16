Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL
811 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
ALLEN, RICHARD TYRONE
2705 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071251
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
ALLISON, BILLY EUGENE
HOMLESS GEORGETOWN, 373364046
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CRIMINAL LITTERING
BLEVINS, DUSTIN KYLE
6115 NEW CASTLE RD TRLR 6115 MORRIS, 351162040
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CAPDEVILA PEREZ, GUILLERMO
208 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE
12101 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRUTCHER, SOLOMON LEBRON
3037 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE
1410 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
DIAZ, LUCIO GOMEZ
1030 HALL STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDWARDS, DICORIUS MYTAYIS
1901 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
GRAHAM, KENTREL WINDELL
3925 MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER HAROLD
128 10TH AVENUE NW WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH
JOHN, RODMAN ROBERT
3484 RINGGOLD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 80 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, DAVID MARIECE
190 APPALACATION TRIAL CLEVELAND, 30273
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
KENNEDY, NIKKI JO
132 DAL BROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CRIMINAL LITTERING
OTTO, MICHAEL CHARLES
HOMELESS HIXSON, 373432669
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PORTER, DEMETROUS ANTWONE
3712 Mccool Dr Chattanooga, 374062750
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
RODEN, TRAVIS JAMES
422 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER)
SALAZAR, JOHNATHAN LUCINO
2206 NORTH DEPOT VICTORIA, 77901
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHELTON, CHRISTIAN MICHAEL
4790 FORESTWOOD DR APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD
727 E 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ERIC
215 MOORE RD FLAT ROCK, 359660000
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TAPIA, FAUSTO
4145 E RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING W/O LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILLIAMS, WESLEY ALLEN
1010 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
WORD, CADERIUS RASHAD
711 NORTH HWY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
