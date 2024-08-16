Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, August 16, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL 
811 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ALLEN, RICHARD TYRONE 
2705 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071251 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

ALLISON, BILLY EUGENE 
HOMLESS GEORGETOWN, 373364046 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CRIMINAL LITTERING

BLEVINS, DUSTIN KYLE 
6115 NEW CASTLE RD TRLR 6115 MORRIS, 351162040 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CAPDEVILA PEREZ, GUILLERMO 
208 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE 
12101 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUTCHER, SOLOMON LEBRON 
3037 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE 
1410 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMPLE ASSAULT

DIAZ, LUCIO GOMEZ 
1030 HALL STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, DICORIUS MYTAYIS 
1901 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

GRAHAM, KENTREL WINDELL 
3925 MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER HAROLD 
128 10TH AVENUE NW WINCHESTER, 37398 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH

JOHN, RODMAN ROBERT 
3484 RINGGOLD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 80 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, DAVID MARIECE 
190 APPALACATION TRIAL CLEVELAND, 30273 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

KENNEDY, NIKKI JO 
132 DAL BROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CRIMINAL LITTERING

OTTO, MICHAEL CHARLES 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 373432669 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

PORTER, DEMETROUS ANTWONE 
3712 Mccool Dr Chattanooga, 374062750 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

RODEN, TRAVIS JAMES 
422 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER)

SALAZAR, JOHNATHAN LUCINO 
2206 NORTH DEPOT VICTORIA, 77901 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHELTON, CHRISTIAN MICHAEL 
4790 FORESTWOOD DR APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD 
727 E 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ERIC 
215 MOORE RD FLAT ROCK, 359660000 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TAPIA, FAUSTO 
4145 E RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING W/O LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILLIAMS, WESLEY ALLEN 
1010 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

WORD, CADERIUS RASHAD 
711 NORTH HWY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

