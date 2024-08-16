Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN, KEYTON JAMAL

811 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



ALLEN, RICHARD TYRONE

2705 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071251

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



ALLISON, BILLY EUGENE

HOMLESS GEORGETOWN, 373364046

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CRIMINAL LITTERING



BLEVINS, DUSTIN KYLE

6115 NEW CASTLE RD TRLR 6115 MORRIS, 351162040

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CAPDEVILA PEREZ, GUILLERMO

208 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



COPENHAVER, DAVID LEE

12101 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRUTCHER, SOLOMON LEBRON

3037 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE

1410 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SIMPLE ASSAULT



DIAZ, LUCIO GOMEZ

1030 HALL STREET CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EDWARDS, DICORIUS MYTAYIS

1901 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER



GRAHAM, KENTREL WINDELL

3925 MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HUGHES, CHRISTOPHER HAROLD

128 10TH AVENUE NW WINCHESTER, 37398

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH



JOHN, RODMAN ROBERT

3484 RINGGOLD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 80 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JONES, DAVID MARIECE

190 APPALACATION TRIAL CLEVELAND, 30273

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency:

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION



KENNEDY, NIKKI JO

132 DAL BROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CRIMINAL LITTERING



OTTO, MICHAEL CHARLES

HOMELESS HIXSON, 373432669

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



PORTER, DEMETROUS ANTWONE

3712 Mccool Dr Chattanooga, 374062750

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



RODEN, TRAVIS JAMES

422 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (WALKER)



SALAZAR, JOHNATHAN LUCINO

2206 NORTH DEPOT VICTORIA, 77901

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHELTON, CHRISTIAN MICHAEL

4790 FORESTWOOD DR APT A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD

727 E 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ERIC

215 MOORE RD FLAT ROCK, 359660000

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



TAPIA, FAUSTO

4145 E RIDGE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING W/O LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



WILLIAMS, WESLEY ALLEN

1010 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



WORD, CADERIUS RASHAD

711 NORTH HWY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



