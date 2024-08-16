Man, 61, Shot And Killed In His Truck On Rossville Boulevard

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning on Rossville Boulevard.





Chattanooga Police responded at 4:24 a.m. to a shots fired call in the 3700 block of Rossville Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 61-year-old man inside his pickup truck with life-threatening gunshot injuries. The officers immediately began life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived on scene.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where he died.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





The preliminary investigation shows the victim was driving and stopped at the intersection in his Nissan Frontier. While in a separate vehicle, the suspect shot at the victim and left the scene.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423 643-5100.