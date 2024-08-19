Police Hear Multiple Gunshots On E. 23rd Street; 2 People Shot

Chattanooga Police officers were in the area of 1400 East 23rd St. early Sunday morning when they heard multiple gunshots. As the officers were checking the area, they were flagged down and advised two people were shot.

The officers found a 21-year-old man and a 42-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the two men to a local hospital.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





The preliminary investigation shows that a disorder occurred in the parking lot of Silhouettes just prior to the shots being fired.

The call went out at 12:15 a.m.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.