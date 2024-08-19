Police Looking For Driver Of Kia Sportage In Possible Road Rage Killing On Rossville Boulevard

Chattanooga Police are looking for the driver of a Kia Sportage involved in a possible road rage killing on Rossville Boulevard last Thursday morning.

Police said the Kia followed a black Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by 61-year-old Eugene Carson of Tunnel Hill, Ga., for over two miles.

When the Nissan stopped for a red light at 37th and Rossville Boulevard the Kia pulled up next to it and shots were fired. The vehicles were both headed north.

Police gave life-saving measures to the victim, but he died after being taken to the hospital.

Police spokesperson Victor Miller said Mr. Carson was "a father, a grandfather, a U.S. Navy veteran and a longtime employee of Koch Foods."

He called it "a heinous incident" and said it was a possible road rage case, "but we don't know that for sure."

Police got the call at 4:24 a.m.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver or gray 2017-2022 Kia Sportage.

There is a $1,000 reward.

Members of the victim's family were present for an afternoon press conference.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423 643-5100.