Latest Headlines

Jury Finds Hixson Man With Large Firearm Collection And Old Felony Guilty Of Most Charges

  • Friday, August 2, 2024

A Criminal Court jury on Friday found a Hixson plumber with a cache of guns and a long-ago felony charge guilty of most counts. He had faced 57 charges, including one for each of the guns and rifles at his Crabtree Road home.

The jury did rule Ray Rzeplinski not guilty of resisting arrest.

Judge Amanda Dunn earlier found him not guilty of reckless endangerment.

He had contended that he did not understand that the arrest when he was 19 was a felony that would keep him from owning firearms.

On Aug. 16, 2019, Rzeplinski was injured when a SWAT Team rushed him and did a takedown.

Law enforcement said he was not following their commands and it appeared he might have a gun in his holster.

 

Latest Headlines
Jury Finds Hixson Man With Large Firearm Collection And Old Felony Guilty Of Most Charges
  • Breaking News
  • 8/2/2024
Coonrod Slams County Democratic Party, City Councilmember
  • Breaking News
  • 8/2/2024
Rep. Travis Of Rhea County Takes Primary Win
Rep. Travis Of Rhea County Takes Primary Win
  • Breaking News
  • 8/2/2024
Lowder Leads Montañas de Chattanooga to a 2-1 Win
  • Sports
  • 8/2/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/2/2024
Former Boyd Buchanan Soccer Standout Hayes Wood To Play Final Year At UVA
  • Sports
  • 8/1/2024
Breaking News
Rep. Travis Of Rhea County Takes Primary Win
Rep. Travis Of Rhea County Takes Primary Win
  • 8/2/2024

In one of the lowest voter turnouts in recent election history, 2,221 people went to the polls in Rhea County for the state primaries and the general election. 1,100 showed up during early voting. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/2/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALSEPT, ... more

Slater, Daugherty, Schaffer, Hadden, Black Win School Board Races
  • 8/1/2024

Incumbents Ben Daugherty and Jill Black were winners in county school board races along with newcomers Steve Slater, Jodi Schaffer and Felice Hadden in Thursday's election. Ms. Black, Democratic ... more

Breaking News
Rzeplinski Girlfriend Says It Has Been "5 Years Of Torment And Hell" Since SWAT Takedown
  • 8/1/2024
Attorneys Say 2 Soddy Daisy Officers Were Terminated "As Retaliation For Their Truthfulness"
  • 8/1/2024
County Voters To Decide Key Races In Thursday Balloting
  • 8/1/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/1/2024
Rzeplinski Neighbor Said SWAT Team Takedown Was "Cruel And Inhumane"
Rzeplinski Neighbor Said SWAT Team Takedown Was "Cruel And Inhumane"
  • 7/31/2024
Opinion
District 27 Was The Race To Watch
  • 8/2/2024
Ben Daugherty Thanks Supporters
  • 8/2/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/2/2024
Selecting A Campaign Song
  • 8/2/2024
Is J.D. Vance Unfit For VP?
  • 8/1/2024
Sports
Lowder Leads Montañas de Chattanooga to a 2-1 Win
  • 8/2/2024
Tennessee Football - New-Look Tight End Room Showcasing Versatility In Preseason Camp
Tennessee Football - New-Look Tight End Room Showcasing Versatility In Preseason Camp
  • 8/1/2024
Lookouts Surrender 36 Combined Runs In Doubleheader
  • 8/1/2024
Dan Fleser: Iamaleava Beefing Up To Lead Vols
Dan Fleser: Iamaleava Beefing Up To Lead Vols
  • 7/31/2024
Vols' Bru McCoy Added To 2024 Wuerffel Trophy Watch Lisy
  • 8/1/2024
Happenings
World’s Longest Yard Sale Is Underway
World’s Longest Yard Sale Is Underway
  • 8/1/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Revoke The Wounded Knee Medals
Profiles Of Valor: Revoke The Wounded Knee Medals
  • 8/2/2024
Maker Day Returns To Downtown Library Saturday
Maker Day Returns To Downtown Library Saturday
  • 8/2/2024
Unsung Valor Heroic Non-Medal Of Honor Recipients At Chickamauga Program Is Aug. 17
  • 8/2/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Banana Ball Gala And Gardening Workshop With David Mizejewski
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Banana Ball Gala And Gardening Workshop With David Mizejewski
  • 8/2/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/1/2024
Let The Picking And Grinning Begin
Let The Picking And Grinning Begin
  • 7/31/2024
Best Of Grizzard - More Port-O-Lets
Best Of Grizzard - More Port-O-Lets
  • 8/2/2024
Double Dose Of Indie/Pop Rock At Nightfall Friday
Double Dose Of Indie/Pop Rock At Nightfall Friday
  • 7/30/2024
For King + Country Play At McKenzie Arena Nov. 1
  • 7/30/2024
Opinion
District 27 Was The Race To Watch
  • 8/2/2024
Ben Daugherty Thanks Supporters
  • 8/2/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/2/2024
Dining
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
Mini Farmers Market At Red Bank City Park Set For July 27
  • 7/25/2024
New Local Eateries Include Acme Fusion Café, Blackstone Grill
  • 7/18/2024
Vegan Chef Challenge Lands In Chattanooga
  • 7/16/2024
Business
Delta Resumes Daily Nonstop Service From Chattanooga To LaGuardia Oct. 7
  • 8/2/2024
Chattanooga Tractor And Equipment Presents Check To Honoring The Sacrifice Foundation
Chattanooga Tractor And Equipment Presents Check To Honoring The Sacrifice Foundation
  • 8/2/2024
Cleveland Food City Now Open
Cleveland Food City Now Open
  • 8/1/2024
Real Estate
Sundquist Named Board Chair Of Construction Specifications Institute
Sundquist Named Board Chair Of Construction Specifications Institute
  • 8/1/2024
Real Estate Transfers For July 25-31
  • 8/1/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/1/2024
Student Scene
UTC Has Historic Fundraising Year Of $60 Million Raised
UTC Has Historic Fundraising Year Of $60 Million Raised
  • 8/1/2024
NSF Funding Award To Help Prepare Advanced Manufacturing Workforce
NSF Funding Award To Help Prepare Advanced Manufacturing Workforce
  • 8/1/2024
UTC, Erlanger Partner For Certified Medical Assistant Training Program
  • 8/1/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Receives Credit Rating Upgrades From Standard & Poor’s Global, Fitch And Moody's
  • 8/1/2024
Vitruvian Health Completes Acquisition Of Tennova Healthcare – Cleveland
  • 8/1/2024
Cardiologist Tyler Emerson, MD, Joins The Chattanooga Heart Institute
Cardiologist Tyler Emerson, MD, Joins The Chattanooga Heart Institute
  • 8/1/2024
Memories
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
Walker County Awarded Grant For Historic Resources Survey
  • 7/30/2024
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
John Shearer: Remembering 1963 Beginning Of Kirkman’s Hawk Hill As A Sports Venue
  • 7/25/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
John Shearer: Remembering Razed Bright And City College Building On 100th Anniversary, Part 1
  • 7/22/2024
Outdoors
Hamilton County Prioritizes Restoration Of Impaired Stream At Redding Road Park In Red Bank
  • 7/30/2024
John Shearer: Checking Out The New Lynnbrook Park
John Shearer: Checking Out The New Lynnbrook Park
  • 7/29/2024
Henry Taylor Celebrates His 9th Birthday By Releasing Rehabbed Hawk
Henry Taylor Celebrates His 9th Birthday By Releasing Rehabbed Hawk
  • 7/29/2024
Travel
Incline Creates Annual Pass
  • 7/31/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Offers Mountain Driving Experience With Porsche
  • 7/30/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 46: Los Angeles West
  • 7/28/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Avoiding Sin – By Avoiding Temptation
Bob Tamasy: Avoiding Sin – By Avoiding Temptation
  • 8/1/2024
New United MBC Celebrates Pastor's 15th Anniversary
  • 7/30/2024
Bob Tamasy: The Woeful World Of "Woulda, "Coulda," and "Shoulda"
Bob Tamasy: The Woeful World Of "Woulda, "Coulda," and "Shoulda"
  • 7/29/2024
Obituaries
Bobbie Keith Orr
Bobbie Keith Orr
  • 8/2/2024
Dorothy Virginia Melvin
Dorothy Virginia Melvin
  • 8/2/2024
Jayme Marie Whitworth Upton
Jayme Marie Whitworth Upton
  • 8/2/2024