Jury Finds Hixson Man With Large Firearm Collection And Old Felony Guilty Of Most Charges

A Criminal Court jury on Friday found a Hixson plumber with a cache of guns and a long-ago felony charge guilty of most counts. He had faced 57 charges, including one for each of the guns and rifles at his Crabtree Road home.

The jury did rule Ray Rzeplinski not guilty of resisting arrest.

Judge Amanda Dunn earlier found him not guilty of reckless endangerment.

He had contended that he did not understand that the arrest when he was 19 was a felony that would keep him from owning firearms.

On Aug. 16, 2019, Rzeplinski was injured when a SWAT Team rushed him and did a takedown.

Law enforcement said he was not following their commands and it appeared he might have a gun in his holster.

