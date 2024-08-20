Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABIGAI, JAVI

307 NELSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD

201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

UNLAWFUL POSS OF A FIREARM



BEAN, JACKY WAYNE

4676 RIDGE WOOD HIGHWAY WHECHESTER, 37379

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENNETT, LINDSEY MICHELLE

3113 MOSLEY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BLAKE, SPENCER C

102 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR

RECKLESS DRIVING MISDEMEANOR CIATATION



BUBNIS, ROBERT VINCENT

420 CRUMP ROAD SMITH, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURSE, CALEY LYNN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CLARKE, BENJAMIN SCOTT

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COWARD, ROBERT ALEXANDER

700 DANBURY DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



DANIELS, CYNTHIA ANN

17758 HIGHWAY 41 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DIAZ PEREZ, LUIS GERARDO

900 AIRPORT RD 45 CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



FARNELL, JEREMY KYLE

727 E 11TH STREET OOLTEWAH, 373634312

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



GILBERT, TERRY ALVIN

6969 TIFFANY LANE EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRAHAM, KENYEL W

3925 MALINDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID

2122 ALANA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071026

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



HUGGINS, HEZEKIAH

1710 WHITE HALL RD YEMASSEE, 29945

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEJACKSON, DESHONTE T1638 KEEBLE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37311Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER719 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTJOHNSON, AMARION MONTE SYRIEL4576 AMY RD SNAILVILLE, 30039Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAUTO THEFTEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERDRIVING NO LICENSEHEADLIGHT VIOLJOHNSON, JEREMIAH THOMAS223 COUNTY ROAD 47 RICEVILLE, 37370Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTKILGORE, RONALD LAMAR5111 OOLTEWAH RINGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSIONDRUG PARAPHERNALIAMARQUEZ, JAMES ANTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374051771Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankABUSE OF EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS/MISUSE OF 911PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMORRIS, DARRIUS M5822 MOODY SAWYER ROADAPT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONNEEDHAM, KAYLA ASHLYN1920 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPALMER WHITERSPOON, DMARION JAQUAN2604 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPARISH, PRINCESS ANIAH4448 JOSEPH DR SNELLVILLE, 30039Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAUTO THEFTEVADING ARRESTSIMPLE POSSESSIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPEREZ TERCERO, BERNABE3510 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHILD NEGLECTPITTS, ANESHA DANYEAL1253 CYPRESS STREET CT APT 365 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)ROBINSON, MICHELLE RENE6722 SNOWBILL RD OOLTEWAH, 373432024Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)ROSENTRETER- MARLEY, LAUREN ANNE1227 SADDLEBROOK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT UNDER $1000SHAKLEFORD-BANKS, LAQUARIOUS1805 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency:ASSAULTSLOAN, CHRISTOPHER LYNN510 DIXIE AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES6220 SHALLOWFORD RD UNIT 575 CHATTANOOGA, 374216921Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATIO (RECKLESS ENDANDERMENT)

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/13/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY

UNLAWFUL POSS OF A FIREARM BEAN, JACKY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/21/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLAKE, SPENCER C

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/11/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

RECKLESS DRIVING MISDEMEANOR CIATATION BUBNIS, ROBERT VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/02/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COWARD, ROBERT ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/27/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DANIELS, CYNTHIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 01/27/1961

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DIAZ PEREZ, LUIS GERARDO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE FARNELL, JEREMY KYLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT GILBERT, TERRY ALVIN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/19/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAHAM, KENYEL W

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/08/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/06/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION HUGGINS, HEZEKIAH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/25/2001

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE JACKSON, DESHONTE T

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/15/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE) JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/18/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT JOHNSON, AMARION MONTE SYRIEL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/27/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

AUTO THEFT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGER

DRIVING NO LICENSE

HEADLIGHT VIOL JOHNSON, JEREMIAH THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/22/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KILGORE, RONALD LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/18/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MARQUEZ, JAMES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 12/20/1959

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

ABUSE OF EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS/MISUSE OF 911

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MORRIS, DARRIUS M

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/26/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION NEEDHAM, KAYLA ASHLYN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/25/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PALMER WHITERSPOON, DMARION JAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/08/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PARISH, PRINCESS ANIAH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/15/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

AUTO THEFT

EVADING ARREST

SIMPLE POSSESSION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PEREZ TERCERO, BERNABE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/03/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT PITTS, ANESHA DANYEAL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/05/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ROSENTRETER- MARLEY, LAUREN ANNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/18/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 SHAKLEFORD-BANKS, LAQUARIOUS

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/02/2006

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/19/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/28/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (RECKLESS ENDANDERMENT)



