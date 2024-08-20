Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ABIGAI, JAVI 
307 NELSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD 
201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
UNLAWFUL POSS OF A FIREARM

BEAN, JACKY WAYNE 
4676 RIDGE WOOD HIGHWAY WHECHESTER, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENNETT, LINDSEY MICHELLE 
3113 MOSLEY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BLAKE, SPENCER C 
102 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RECKLESS DRIVING MISDEMEANOR CIATATION

BUBNIS, ROBERT VINCENT 
420 CRUMP ROAD SMITH, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURSE, CALEY LYNN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CLARKE, BENJAMIN SCOTT 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COWARD, ROBERT ALEXANDER 
700 DANBURY DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DANIELS, CYNTHIA ANN 
17758 HIGHWAY 41 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DIAZ PEREZ, LUIS GERARDO 
900 AIRPORT RD 45 CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FARNELL, JEREMY KYLE 
727 E 11TH STREET OOLTEWAH, 373634312 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

GILBERT, TERRY ALVIN 
6969 TIFFANY LANE EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAHAM, KENYEL W 
3925 MALINDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID 
2122 ALANA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071026 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

HUGGINS, HEZEKIAH 
1710 WHITE HALL RD YEMASSEE, 29945 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JACKSON, DESHONTE T 
1638 KEEBLE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER 
719 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

JOHNSON, AMARION MONTE SYRIEL 
4576 AMY RD SNAILVILLE, 30039 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AUTO THEFT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGER
DRIVING NO LICENSE
HEADLIGHT VIOL

JOHNSON, JEREMIAH THOMAS 
223 COUNTY ROAD 47 RICEVILLE, 37370 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KILGORE, RONALD LAMAR 
5111 OOLTEWAH RINGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MARQUEZ, JAMES ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374051771 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ABUSE OF EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS/MISUSE OF 911
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MORRIS, DARRIUS M 
5822 MOODY SAWYER ROADAPT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

NEEDHAM, KAYLA ASHLYN 
1920 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PALMER WHITERSPOON, DMARION JAQUAN 
2604 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PARISH, PRINCESS ANIAH 
4448 JOSEPH DR SNELLVILLE, 30039 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AUTO THEFT
EVADING ARREST
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PEREZ TERCERO, BERNABE 
3510 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

PITTS, ANESHA DANYEAL 
1253 CYPRESS STREET CT APT 365 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ROBINSON, MICHELLE RENE 
6722 SNOWBILL RD OOLTEWAH, 373432024 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ROSENTRETER- MARLEY, LAUREN ANNE 
1227 SADDLEBROOK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT UNDER $1000

SHAKLEFORD-BANKS, LAQUARIOUS 
1805 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: 
ASSAULT

SLOAN, CHRISTOPHER LYNN 
510 DIXIE AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR 
9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD UNIT 575 CHATTANOOGA, 374216921 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (RECKLESS ENDANDERMENT)

