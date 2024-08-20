Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ABIGAI, JAVI
307 NELSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ARNOLD, MARCUS TODD
201 EADS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
UNLAWFUL POSS OF A FIREARM
BEAN, JACKY WAYNE
4676 RIDGE WOOD HIGHWAY WHECHESTER, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENNETT, LINDSEY MICHELLE
3113 MOSLEY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BLAKE, SPENCER C
102 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
RECKLESS DRIVING MISDEMEANOR CIATATION
BUBNIS, ROBERT VINCENT
420 CRUMP ROAD SMITH, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURSE, CALEY LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CLARKE, BENJAMIN SCOTT
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COWARD, ROBERT ALEXANDER
700 DANBURY DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DANIELS, CYNTHIA ANN
17758 HIGHWAY 41 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DIAZ PEREZ, LUIS GERARDO
900 AIRPORT RD 45 CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FARNELL, JEREMY KYLE
727 E 11TH STREET OOLTEWAH, 373634312
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
GILBERT, TERRY ALVIN
6969 TIFFANY LANE EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAHAM, KENYEL W
3925 MALINDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
GRIFFITH, ZACHERY DAVID
2122 ALANA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071026
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
HUGGINS, HEZEKIAH
1710 WHITE HALL RD YEMASSEE, 29945
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JACKSON, DESHONTE T
1638 KEEBLE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37311
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER
719 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
JOHNSON, AMARION MONTE SYRIEL
4576 AMY RD SNAILVILLE, 30039
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AUTO THEFT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGER
DRIVING NO LICENSE
HEADLIGHT VIOL
JOHNSON, JEREMIAH THOMAS
223 COUNTY ROAD 47 RICEVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KILGORE, RONALD LAMAR
5111 OOLTEWAH RINGOLD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MARQUEZ, JAMES ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374051771
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ABUSE OF EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS/MISUSE OF 911
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MORRIS, DARRIUS M
5822 MOODY SAWYER ROADAPT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
NEEDHAM, KAYLA ASHLYN
1920 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PALMER WHITERSPOON, DMARION JAQUAN
2604 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARISH, PRINCESS ANIAH
4448 JOSEPH DR SNELLVILLE, 30039
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AUTO THEFT
EVADING ARREST
SIMPLE POSSESSION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PEREZ TERCERO, BERNABE
3510 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
PITTS, ANESHA DANYEAL
1253 CYPRESS STREET CT APT 365 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ROBINSON, MICHELLE RENE
6722 SNOWBILL RD OOLTEWAH, 373432024
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ROSENTRETER- MARLEY, LAUREN ANNE
1227 SADDLEBROOK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT UNDER $1000
SHAKLEFORD-BANKS, LAQUARIOUS
1805 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
ASSAULT
SLOAN, CHRISTOPHER LYNN
510 DIXIE AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR
9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD UNIT 575 CHATTANOOGA, 374216921
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (RECKLESS ENDANDERMENT)
