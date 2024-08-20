8 Finalists Named For General Sessions Court Judge

Eight finalists have been named for a judge vacancy in General Sessions Court.

The finalists were chosen from lists compiled by each of the 11 members of the County Commission.

The finalists, who will be interviewed by the commission on Wednesday at 11 a.m. are:

Kisha Cheeks

Tracy Cox

Andrew Coyle

Ron Powers

Sam Robinson III

Tori Smith

Pat Wagner

Jonathan Wilson

The opening in General Sessions Court is because Judge Alex McVeagh will take his new post as a judge in Circuit Court on Sept. 1.

The appointment will be made by the Commission on Aug. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

The new judge will be sworn in the following Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Judge McVeagh will be sworn in on Sept. 1 to the Circuit Court judge, Division III, seat.

The appointee will serve until the August 2026 general election.

The winner of that election will serve until 2030, which is when the McVeagh term is set to expire.