County Commission Hears From 8 Finalists For General Sessions Court Judge Opening

The County Commission on Wednesday conducted public interviews of eight hopefuls for an appointment as a judge in General Sessions Court.

The commission is set to make a decision next Wednesday morning.

The commissioners earlier each held private meetings with the contenders.

The finalists were chosen from lists compiled by each of the 11 members of the County Commission. The initial plan was to have six finalists. Chairman Jeff Eversole said there were five candidates who got enough votes to make the cut, then there were three others tied for the sixth spot. So it was decided to keep eight in the running.

Several sitting judges were on hand for the interviews, including Alex McVeagh, who is moving up to Circuit Court effective Sept. 1.

Some of the questions related to the fact that the new judge would be inheriting Drug Recovery Court started by Judge McVeagh.

Kisha Cheeks cited her legal experience. Asked if she planned to run for the post in August 2026 if she is not appointed, she said she is still weary from a race against Judge McVeagh for the Circuit Court seat.

Tracy Cox said she has a thriving civil practice in addition to serving as East Ridge judge. She does plan to run if not appointed. Those sitting with her at the hearing included her father, former District Attorney Bill Cox, and husband, federal prosecutor James Brooks.

Andrew Coyle cited his experience trying many serious criminal cases and supervising prosecutors in one division of Criminal Court. Concerning the drug issue, he said he had a brother who became hooked on drugs when he was 14 and lost his life to a fentanyl overdose four years later. He said addiction "is horrible."

Ron Powers, a magistrate for the past 11 years, said the magistrates perform many of the same duties as the judges. Asked about an election run, he said he learned a lot from a 2012 race that was won by Gary Starnes. He said, "I guarantee you I would win the election."

Sam Robinson III, who was accompanied by former County Commissioner Sam Robinson Jr. and former City Council member Sally Robinson, pointed to his criminal and civil experience. He said he has taken part in many jury trials during his career.

Tori Smith spoke of her involvement in Honoring the Sacrifice helping wounded soldiers after her husband, Andrew Smith, lost his legs in an explosion while serving overseas. She said she is well familiar with General Sessions Court, while overseeing a team of public defenders in that court. She said she would be especially sensitive to getting third-shift police officers out of court quickly.

Pat Wagner, the youngest candidate, said he sits as judge about one week a month in Drug Recovery Court and has extensive training in various aspects of the court.

Jonathan Wilson, who is also a public defender, told of being a husband, a father and a crime victim. He said he leads a team involved in the Drug Recovery Court.



The new judge will be sworn in a week after the selection.

The appointee will serve until the August 2026 general election.

The winner of that election will serve until 2030, which is when the McVeagh term is set to expire.