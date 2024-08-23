Anna Golladay Announces Candidacy For Chattanooga District 8 City Council

Entrepreneur and faith leader Anna Golladay has announced her candidacy for the City Council District 8 seat.

Ms. Golladay said, “Chattanooga is more than just the city where I live. It is a community home to a diverse tapestry of humanity, one that is talented and worthy of a fair allocation of resources.

"Suppose Chattanooga is to be a city for all. In that case, it must be a place where we meet the needs of its residents, agree to a collective contract around safety and security, afford opportunity and possibility in all facets, and maintain a curiosity around creative solutions.”

Ms. Golladay said she "believes unquestionably in that vision. If abundance is attainable for some, it must be possible for all.”

She said her campaign is anchored by five priorities – economic equity and opportunity, affordable and accessible housing, infrastructure and fiscal responsibility, public safety, and practical resource allocation.

Anna and her husband, Dr. Michael Krigbaum, make their home in the Park Central neighborhood of Chattanooga. Dr. Krigbaum is an accomplished veterinarian and avid runner. Anna has an undergraduate degree from Shepherd University, a Masters in Integrated Marketing & Communications from West Virginia University, and a Masters in Theological Studies from Iliff School of Theology, University of Denver.

She owns and operates Biased Apparel, a clothing company she started in 2011. She is the CEO of Work of Place, a consulting firm that assists faith communities in understanding how their buildings and assets can be utilized to improve the economic stability of the neighbors that live around them.

She is the senior director of Communications and Marketing for Convergence, an organization committed to the reshaping of non-profits, congregations, and leaders engaged in theology by creating a more just world for all.

Before joining Convergence, she served as a pastor at St. Elmo United Methodist Church and St. Marks Church, and as the director of Creative and Marketing for Top Flight, Inc.

She is a 2016 Causeway’s Co-Starters for Causes graduate and an alumna of the Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute. She is highly trained in strategic planning, community development, graphic design, and marketing, and serves as a protest/conflict chaplain.

The District 8 seat is currently held by Marvene Noel.