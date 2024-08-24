Athens Man Charged With Homicide And Fire At Athens Church

An Athens man has been arrested and charged in the ongoing investigation into a homicide and fire at a church in Athens earlier in the month.

TBI special agents certified in fire and explosives investigations began a case on Aug. 15 into the fire at St. Mark AME Zion Church in the 700 block of North Jackson Street.

During the initial investigation, authorities found the body of Linda Buchanan, 69, inside the church, and an autopsy subsequently revealed she died prior to the fire. Further investigative efforts and evidence collected by TBI special agents, with the assistance of Athens Police Department, led to Kyle Hickox, 36, as the person responsible for Ms. Buchanan's death and the fire at the church.

On Friday, agents arrested and charged Hickox with one count of second-degree murder and subsequently booked him into the McMinn County Jail on $600,000 bond. Additional charges may result as the investigation continues.